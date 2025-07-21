Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: 3M Open
Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa tees off on the first hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Bezuidenhout looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he missed the cut.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-69
|-2
At the 3M Open
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|67-73-69-72
|-3
|25.667
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|70-68-69-66
|-7
|56.250
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|71-74-69-66
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|72-71-71-72
|+6
|97.143
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|69-69-68-69
|-5
|48.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|70-68-77-73
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|67-71-71-68
|-3
|17.625
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.425 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.684 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.653 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.424
|-0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|120
|-0.107
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.274
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.482
|0.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.225
|0.653
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.424 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.0 yards ranks 166th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sports a -0.107 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 65.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranks 169th by breaking par 19.00% of the time.
- Bezuidenhout has accumulated 534 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 75th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the 3M Open.
