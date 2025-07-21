PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa tees off on the first hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa tees off on the first hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Bezuidenhout looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the 3M Open.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC71-69-2

    At the 3M Open

    • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Bezuidenhout's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3467-73-69-72-325.667
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1370-68-69-66-756.250
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4571-74-69-66E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1272-71-71-72+697.143
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-78+8--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1669-69-68-69-548.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5070-68-77-73+413.050
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4267-71-71-68-317.625
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 6-over.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.425 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.684 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.653 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.424-0.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.1070.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green230.2740.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4820.684
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.2250.653

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.424 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.0 yards ranks 166th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sports a -0.107 mark that ranks 120th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 65.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.482 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranks 169th by breaking par 19.00% of the time.
    • Bezuidenhout has accumulated 534 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 75th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

