1H AGO

Chris Gotterup betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chris Gotterup of the United States hits his second shot on the 14th hole on day four of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 20, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Chris Gotterup returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Gotterup looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 59th at 3-under.

    Latest odds for Gotterup at the 3M Open.

    Gotterup's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5969-69-71-72-3
    2022T3175-67-69-69-4

    At the 3M Open

    • In Gotterup's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Gotterup's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 31st at 4-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Gotterup's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship372-65-68-67-12350.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open168-61-70-66-15500.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT2166-69-67-69-1338.250
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2672-66-65-70-1530.250
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2376-69-69-74+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-69-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2867-65-75-70-325.813
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1367-70-71-65-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1568-66-71-64-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1263-69-65-69-2230.292

    Gotterup's recent performances

    • Gotterup has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Gotterup has an average of 0.857 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.299 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Gotterup has averaged 1.738 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.5730.857
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1010.0210.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.0900.359
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting950.0050.299
    Average Strokes Gained: Total340.6901.738

    Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gotterup posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.573 (ninth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.0 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gotterup sports a 0.021 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks first with a 71.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gotterup delivers a 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 95th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 23.40% of the time.
    • Gotterup has accumulated 1,234 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 23rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

