Chez Reavie betting profile: 3M Open
Chez Reavie hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 11, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Chez Reavie returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Reavie looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Reavie's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|2023
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|2022
|T49
|75-68-69-71
|-1
|2021
|T11
|66-67-70-71
|-10
At the 3M Open
- In Reavie's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Reavie's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 10-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Reavie's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T50
|68-73-70-73
|+4
|4.823
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|35
|65-69-67-72
|-15
|3.100
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T72
|70-67-74-72
|-5
|1.680
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|71
|71-67-69-76
|-5
|2.900
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T47
|71-66-67-75
|-5
|--
Reavie's recent performances
- Reavie had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished 35th with a score of 15-under.
- Reavie has an average of -0.530 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Reavie has averaged -0.630 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.642
|-0.530
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.215
|-0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.073
|0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.370
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.301
|-0.630
Reavie's advanced stats and rankings
- Reavie posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.642 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.0 yards ranked 166th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reavie sported a -0.215 mark. He ranked 60th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Reavie delivered a -0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he ranked 212th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.70, and he ranked 284th by breaking par 19.17% of the time.
- Reavie has accumulated 13 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 217th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the 3M Open.
