58M AGO

Chez Reavie betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chez Reavie hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 11, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Chez Reavie hits a tee shot on the 13th hole during the second round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 11, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Chez Reavie returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Reavie looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Reavie at the 3M Open.

    Reavie's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC69-72-1
    2023MC69-74+1
    2022T4975-68-69-71-1
    2021T1166-67-70-71-10

    At the 3M Open

    • In Reavie's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Reavie's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 10-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Reavie's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT5068-73-70-73+44.823
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-69+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-75+2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3565-69-67-72-153.100
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT7270-67-74-72-51.680
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC74-70+2--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American Express7171-67-69-76-52.900
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-71+1--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4771-66-67-75-5--

    Reavie's recent performances

    • Reavie had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished 35th with a score of 15-under.
    • Reavie has an average of -0.530 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Reavie has averaged -0.630 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Reavie's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.642-0.530
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.215-0.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0730.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.370-0.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.301-0.630

    Reavie's advanced stats and rankings

    • Reavie posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.642 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.0 yards ranked 166th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reavie sported a -0.215 mark. He ranked 60th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Reavie delivered a -0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he ranked 212th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.70, and he ranked 284th by breaking par 19.17% of the time.
    • Reavie has accumulated 13 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 217th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Reavie as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

