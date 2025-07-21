PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chesson Hadley betting profile: 3M Open

Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California.

    Chesson Hadley returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Hadley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Hadley at the 3M Open.

    Hadley's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-72+3
    2023T2771-66-66-70-11
    20221068-69-66-72-9
    2021T5867-72-71-72-2
    2020MC71-71E

    At the 3M Open

    • In Hadley's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Hadley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished 10th at 9-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Hadley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-72-3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2067-69-68-70-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-68-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-78-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC69-75E--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC68-80-69+1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3971-69-69-68-11--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC71-70-1--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT6467-68-77-69-3--

    Hadley's recent performances

    • Hadley has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
    • Hadley has an average of 0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.248 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadley has averaged 0.673 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.0410.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.203-0.867
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.3710.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.4521.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.1630.673

    Hadley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.041 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 299.7 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadley is sporting a -1.203 mark. He has a 65.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hadley has delivered a 1.452 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he is breaking par 23.33% of the time.
    • Hadley has accumulated 37 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 199th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

