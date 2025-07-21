Chesson Hadley betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Chesson Hadley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Chesson Hadley returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Hadley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Hadley's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|2023
|T27
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|2022
|10
|68-69-66-72
|-9
|2021
|T58
|67-72-71-72
|-2
|2020
|MC
|71-71
|E
At the 3M Open
- In Hadley's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Hadley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished 10th at 9-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Hadley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|67-69-68-70
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-78
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|68-80-69
|+1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T39
|71-69-69-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T64
|67-68-77-69
|-3
|--
Hadley's recent performances
- Hadley has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
- Hadley has an average of 0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.248 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadley has averaged 0.673 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.041
|0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.203
|-0.867
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.371
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.452
|1.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.163
|0.673
Hadley's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.041 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 299.7 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadley is sporting a -1.203 mark. He has a 65.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadley has delivered a 1.452 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he is breaking par 23.33% of the time.
- Hadley has accumulated 37 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 199th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadley as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.