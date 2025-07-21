PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
38M AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips of the United States plays a shot on the seventh hole during the third round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 19, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Chandler Phillips returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Phillips looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the 3M Open.

    Phillips' recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-71E

    At the 3M Open

    • In Phillips' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Phillips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-72-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1370-68-65-67-1854.167
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open6469-68-70-69-44.200
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-74+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1565-68-70-66-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1062-68-68-67-2344.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1872-69-73-72-242.063

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Phillips has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.
    • Phillips has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips has averaged 0.522 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.165-0.249
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.0160.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green590.1130.345
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.0360.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.1040.522

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.165 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sports a -0.016 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 63.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Phillips is delivering a -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 126th by breaking par 20.76% of the time.
    • Phillips has accumulated 274 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 125th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

