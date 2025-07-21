Chandler Phillips betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Chandler Phillips of the United States plays a shot on the seventh hole during the third round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 19, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Chandler Phillips returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Phillips looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Phillips' recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-71
|E
At the 3M Open
- In Phillips' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Phillips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|70-68-65-67
|-18
|54.167
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|64
|69-68-70-69
|-4
|4.200
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|65-68-70-66
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|62-68-68-67
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|72-69-73-72
|-2
|42.063
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 23-under.
- Phillips has an average of -0.249 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.400 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged 0.522 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.165
|-0.249
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.016
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|59
|0.113
|0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.036
|0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.104
|0.522
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.165 (130th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sports a -0.016 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 63.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips is delivering a -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 29th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 126th by breaking par 20.76% of the time.
- Phillips has accumulated 274 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 125th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.