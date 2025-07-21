Chan Kim betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Chan Kim of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Chan Kim returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Kim's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-72
|E
At the 3M Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|61-68-75-73
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|70-65-68-68
|-17
|43.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T7
|67-66-69-74
|-12
|52.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|69-71-73-71
|-4
|87.143
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.531 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.294
|0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.309
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.160
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.100
|-0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.074
|0.531
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.309 ranks 41st on TOUR this season. He ranks 92nd with a 65.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim sports a 0.160 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78.
- Kim ranks 61st in Par Breakers, breaking par on 22.22% of holes played this season.
- He has accumulated 334 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 103rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.