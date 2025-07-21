PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chan Kim betting profile: 3M Open

Chan Kim of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Chan Kim returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Kim at the 3M Open.

    Kim's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-72E

    At the 3M Open

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1461-68-75-73-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-76+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1970-65-68-68-1743.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-70+1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-74+3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT767-66-69-74-1252.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT569-71-73-71-487.143

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.253 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.531 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.2940.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3090.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.1600.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.100-0.253
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.0740.531

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.309 ranks 41st on TOUR this season. He ranks 92nd with a 65.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim sports a 0.160 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.100 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 125th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 73rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78.
    • Kim ranks 61st in Par Breakers, breaking par on 22.22% of holes played this season.
    • He has accumulated 334 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 103rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

