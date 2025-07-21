PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
16M AGO

Chad Ramey betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chad Ramey of the United States prepares to play a shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Chad Ramey returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Ramey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 24th at 9-under.

    Latest odds for Ramey at the 3M Open.

    Ramey's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2468-69-68-70-9
    2023T5370-68-69-71-6

    At the 3M Open

    • In Ramey's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Ramey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT869-70-72-65-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-75+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2668-66-68-71-1530.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4567-71-71-71-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-73+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT867-67-62-68-2452.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1869-67-72-71-927.006
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT572-68-70-74-487.143

    Ramey's recent performances

    • Ramey has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Ramey has an average of -0.494 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.613 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ramey has averaged 0.531 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.240-0.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1070.0050.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.1230.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2320.613
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.1270.531

    Ramey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.240 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.7 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey is sporting a 0.005 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 66.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ramey is delivering a 0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 134th by breaking par 20.47% of the time.
    • Ramey has accumulated 295 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 117th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

