Chad Ramey betting profile: 3M Open
Chad Ramey of the United States prepares to play a shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Chad Ramey returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Ramey looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 24th at 9-under.
Ramey's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T24
|68-69-68-70
|-9
|2023
|T53
|70-68-69-71
|-6
At the 3M Open
- In Ramey's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Ramey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|69-70-72-65
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-66-68-71
|-15
|30.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|67-71-71-71
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|67-67-62-68
|-24
|52.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T18
|69-67-72-71
|-9
|27.006
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|72-68-70-74
|-4
|87.143
Ramey's recent performances
- Ramey has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Ramey has an average of -0.494 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.613 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ramey has averaged 0.531 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.240
|-0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|0.005
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|134
|-0.123
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.232
|0.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.127
|0.531
Ramey's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramey has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.240 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.7 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ramey is sporting a 0.005 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 78th with a 66.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ramey is delivering a 0.232 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.61, and he ranks 134th by breaking par 20.47% of the time.
- Ramey has accumulated 295 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 117th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramey as of the start of the 3M Open.
