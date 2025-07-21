Carson Young betting profile: 3M Open
Carson Young of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Carson Young returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. Young looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 71st.
Young's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|71
|68-72-76-69
|+1
|2023
|MC
|72-69
|-1
At the 3M Open
- In Young's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished 71st after posting a score of 1-over.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T5
|67-68-69-64
|-16
|90.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|69-68-71-66
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T53
|69-67-71-74
|+1
|6.050
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|70-66-64-73
|-11
|30.143
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T40
|67-71-76-76
|+2
|13.071
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
- Young has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged -0.457 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|44
|0.267
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.007
|0.117
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|166
|-0.392
|-0.647
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|91
|0.030
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.101
|-0.457
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.267 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sports a -0.007 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 49th with a 67.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 20.94% of the time.
- Young has accumulated 256 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 128th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the 3M Open.
