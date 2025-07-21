PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Carson Young betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Carson Young of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Carson Young of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Carson Young returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. Young looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished 71st.

    Latest odds for Young at the 3M Open.

    Young's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20247168-72-76-69+1
    2023MC72-69-1

    At the 3M Open

    • In Young's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished 71st after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC73-74+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT567-68-69-64-1690.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-78+5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5269-68-71-66-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5369-67-71-74+16.050
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT1370-66-64-73-1130.143
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-71-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4067-71-76-76+213.071

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 16-under.
    • Young has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged -0.457 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee440.2670.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.0070.117
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green166-0.392-0.647
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting910.030-0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.101-0.457

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.267 (44th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranks 143rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sports a -0.007 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 49th with a 67.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young has delivered a 0.030 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 91st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 20.94% of the time.
    • Young has accumulated 256 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 128th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Hayden Springer betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Jackson Suber betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Chris Gotterup betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW