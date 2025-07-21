Camilo Villegas betting profile: 3M Open
Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 19, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Camilo Villegas returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Villegas looks to improve upon his performance from 2022's tournament where he finished tied for 58th at 1-over.
Villegas' recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T58
|72-69-69-75
|+1
|2021
|T51
|69-69-69-74
|-3
At the 3M Open
- In Villegas' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Villegas' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 51st at 3-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Villegas' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|66-66-69-73
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|68-68-74-70
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T70
|69-70-71-74
|+4
|2.900
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|70-66-76-71
|-1
|3.400
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|70-71-75-77
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|73-71-73-73
|+6
|2.750
Villegas' recent performances
- Villegas had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 10-under.
- Villegas has an average of -0.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has averaged -0.212 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|169
|-0.717
|-0.736
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.112
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.104
|0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.114
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-0.388
|-0.212
Villegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.717 (169th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.8 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sports a 0.112 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 63.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 21.77% of the time.
- Villegas has accumulated 144 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 158th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the 3M Open.
