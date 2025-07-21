PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
40M AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Camilo Villegas of Colombia plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 19, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Camilo Villegas returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Villegas looks to improve upon his performance from 2022's tournament where he finished tied for 58th at 1-over.

    Latest odds for Villegas at the 3M Open.

    Villegas' recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T5872-69-69-75+1
    2021T5169-69-69-74-3

    At the 3M Open

    • In Villegas' most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2022, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Villegas' best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 51st at 3-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Villegas' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3366-66-69-73-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6768-68-74-70-83.150
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenW/D71+1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7069-70-71-74+42.900
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-69+1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6770-66-76-71-13.400
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5670-71-75-77+55.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-73+3--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7073-71-73-73+62.750

    Villegas' recent performances

    • Villegas had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 33rd with a score of 10-under.
    • Villegas has an average of -0.736 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Villegas has averaged -0.212 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Villegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee169-0.717-0.736
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.1120.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green620.1040.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.1140.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.388-0.212

    Villegas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.717 (169th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.8 yards ranks 162nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas sports a 0.112 mark that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 140th with a 63.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Villegas has delivered a 0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 84th by breaking par 21.77% of the time.
    • Villegas has accumulated 144 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 158th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

