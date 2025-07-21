Cam Davis betting profile: 3M Open
Cam Davis returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Davis looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 19th at 10-under par.
Davis's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T19
|68-69-65-72
|-10
|2023
|T10
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|2022
|T16
|70-68-70-69
|-7
|2021
|T28
|71-69-73-64
|-7
|2020
|T12
|67-66-69-68
|-14
At the 3M Open
- In Davis's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Davis's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at 14-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Davis's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|71-73-68-71
|+3
|8.813
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T64
|74-73-82-73
|+22
|7.625
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|66-74-70-72
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|69-69-70-72
|E
|9.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T60
|69-67-72-71
|-5
|4.700
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T32
|61-72-61-78
|-16
|3.900
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T13
|70-66-67-71
|-10
|90.000
Davis's recent performances
- Davis has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
- Davis has an average of -0.504 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Davis has averaged -2.425 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Davis's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.388
|-0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.195
|-0.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|110
|-0.052
|-0.898
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.033
|-0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.668
|-2.425
Davis's advanced stats and rankings
- Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.388 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis is sporting a -0.195 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 62.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 22.02% of the time.
- Davis has accumulated 616 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 65th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the 3M Open.
