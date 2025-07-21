Cam Davis betting profile: 3M Open

Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.388 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis is sporting a -0.195 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 62.35% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 22.02% of the time.