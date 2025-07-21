PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cam Davis of Australia plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Cam Davis of Australia plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Cam Davis returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Davis looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 19th at 10-under par.

    Latest odds for Davis at the 3M Open.

    Davis's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1968-69-65-72-10
    2023T1068-67-70-65-14
    2022T1670-68-70-69-7
    2021T2871-69-73-64-7
    2020T1267-66-69-68-14

    At the 3M Open

    • In Davis's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Davis's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at 14-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Davis's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC74-70E--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5771-73-68-71+38.813
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT6474-73-82-73+227.625
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-78+12--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-71+7--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1966-74-70-72-252.000
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5469-69-70-72E9.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6069-67-72-71-54.700
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3261-72-61-78-163.900
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1370-66-67-71-1090.000

    Davis's recent performances

    • Davis has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 10-under.
    • Davis has an average of -0.504 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis has averaged -2.425 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Davis's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.388-0.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.195-0.721
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110-0.052-0.898
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.033-0.302
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.668-2.425

    Davis's advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.388 (153rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranks 99th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Davis is sporting a -0.195 mark that ranks 136th on TOUR. He ranks 160th with a 62.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 43rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 22.02% of the time.
    • Davis has accumulated 616 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 65th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for 3M Open?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for 3M Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    PGA TOUR Champions announces new event, Portugal Invitational

    Latest
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW