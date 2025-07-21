PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Brendan Valdes betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brendan Valdes of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods at Highland Springs Country Club on July 20, 2025 in Springfield, Missouri. (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

    Brendan Valdes is set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota for the 3M Open, scheduled for July 24-27, 2025. This marks Valdes' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Valdes at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Valdes' first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Valdes' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4171-66-69-69-9--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenMC76-75+11--

    Valdes' recent performances

    • Valdes' best finish in his last ten appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he tied for 41st with a score of 9-under.
    • Valdes has an average of 0.196 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.164 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Valdes has averaged -1.858 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Valdes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.8510.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.522-0.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.021-0.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.757-1.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.594-1.858

    Valdes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Valdes has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.851 this season, while his average Driving Distance stands at 311.8 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valdes is sporting a 0.522 mark. He has a 76.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Valdes has delivered a -0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he is breaking par 20.83 percent of the time.
    • Valdes has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 9.72% this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valdes as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

