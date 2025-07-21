Brandt Snedeker betting profile: 3M Open
Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Brandt Snedeker returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Snedeker looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Snedeker's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|2023
|T53
|64-68-72-74
|-6
|2021
|T11
|69-69-69-67
|-10
At the 3M Open
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 10-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Snedeker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|67-70-70-67
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T7
|75-73-74-65
|-1
|176.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-65
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|35
|65-69-67-72
|-15
|3.100
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T57
|73-71-70-73
|+3
|5.000
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.368 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has averaged 0.014 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.364
|-0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.111
|1.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|116
|-0.061
|-0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.526
|-0.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.010
|0.014
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.364 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.9 yards ranks 171st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sports a -0.111 mark that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 64.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker has delivered a 0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 20.89% of the time.
- Snedeker has accumulated 280 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 121st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the 3M Open.
