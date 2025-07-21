PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
50M AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Brandt Snedeker returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Snedeker looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the 3M Open.

    Snedeker's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-74+3
    2023T5364-68-72-74-6
    2021T1169-69-69-67-10

    At the 3M Open

    • In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Snedeker's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 11th at 10-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Snedeker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3367-70-70-67-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC68-71-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT775-73-74-65-1176.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-65+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3565-69-67-72-153.100
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-70+5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5773-71-70-73+35.000

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • Snedeker has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 1-under.
    • Snedeker has an average of -0.368 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.343 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has averaged 0.014 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.364-0.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green122-0.1111.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green116-0.061-0.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.526-0.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.0100.014

    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.364 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.9 yards ranks 171st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sports a -0.111 mark that ranks 122nd on TOUR. He ranks 122nd with a 64.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Snedeker has delivered a 0.526 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 20.89% of the time.
    • Snedeker has accumulated 280 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 121st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

