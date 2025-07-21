Braden Thornberry betting profile: 3M Open
Braden Thornberry of the United States plays a shot on the 17th hole during the second day of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 18, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Braden Thornberry is set to compete in the 3M Open, taking place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. This marks Thornberry's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is Thornberry's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Thornberry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T64
|68-72-73-75
|+8
|2.489
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T10
|64-70-62-69
|-23
|44.000
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T41
|70-70-70-75
|-3
|7.389
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
Thornberry's recent performances
- Thornberry has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 23-under.
- Thornberry has an average of -0.476 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thornberry has averaged -1.663 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.816
|-0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-1.050
|-1.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|106
|-0.039
|-0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.442
|0.582
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-1.463
|-1.663
Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings
- Thornberry's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.816 ranks 170th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranks 83rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Thornberry sports a -1.050 mark that ranks 175th on TOUR. He ranks 174th with a 59.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thornberry has delivered a 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41.
- Thornberry ranks 173rd in Par Breakers at 18.62% and 164th in Bogey Avoidance at 18.77%.
- He has accumulated 57 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 189th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of the 3M Open.
