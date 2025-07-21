PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Braden Thornberry betting profile: 3M Open

Braden Thornberry of the United States plays a shot on the 17th hole during the second day of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 18, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Braden Thornberry is set to compete in the 3M Open, taking place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. This marks Thornberry's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Thornberry at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Thornberry's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Thornberry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT6468-72-73-75+82.489
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC76-70+4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-69-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-71+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1064-70-62-69-2344.000
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4170-70-70-75-37.389
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-68-1--

    Thornberry's recent performances

    • Thornberry has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 23-under.
    • Thornberry has an average of -0.476 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.582 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thornberry has averaged -1.663 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thornberry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-0.816-0.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green175-1.050-1.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green106-0.039-0.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4420.582
    Average Strokes Gained: Total173-1.463-1.663

    Thornberry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thornberry's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.816 ranks 170th on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranks 83rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Thornberry sports a -1.050 mark that ranks 175th on TOUR. He ranks 174th with a 59.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thornberry has delivered a 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 24th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.41.
    • Thornberry ranks 173rd in Par Breakers at 18.62% and 164th in Bogey Avoidance at 18.77%.
    • He has accumulated 57 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 189th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thornberry as of the start of the 3M Open.

