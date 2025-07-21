PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
56M AGO

Ben Silverman betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Silverman of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second day of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 18, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Ben Silverman returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Silverman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 53rd at 4-under.

    Latest odds for Silverman at the 3M Open.

    Silverman's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5368-68-71-73-4

    At the 3M Open

    • In Silverman's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Silverman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2874-66-70-69-116.956
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC76-72+6--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6773-64-72-71-83.150
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT3668-69-65-69-917.000
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7069-70-73-72+42.900
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2067-68-69-70-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-72+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-74-7--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-73-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-69E--

    Silverman's recent performances

    • Silverman has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
    • Silverman has an average of -0.106 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.652 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Silverman has averaged -0.137 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.134-0.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green164-0.510-0.715
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.1160.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.1810.652
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-0.347-0.137

    Silverman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.134 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman is sporting a -0.510 mark that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 142nd with a 63.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Silverman is delivering a 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 150th by breaking par 19.84 percent of the time.
    • Silverman has accumulated 153 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 156th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

