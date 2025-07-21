Ben Silverman betting profile: 3M Open

Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.134 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman is sporting a -0.510 mark that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 142nd with a 63.49% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Silverman is delivering a 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 150th by breaking par 19.84 percent of the time.