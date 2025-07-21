Ben Silverman betting profile: 3M Open
Ben Silverman of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second day of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 18, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Ben Silverman returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Silverman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 53rd at 4-under.
Silverman's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T53
|68-68-71-73
|-4
At the 3M Open
- In Silverman's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Silverman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T28
|74-66-70-69
|-1
|16.956
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|76-72
|+6
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|73-64-72-71
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T36
|68-69-65-69
|-9
|17.000
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T70
|69-70-73-72
|+4
|2.900
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|67-68-69-70
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-74
|-7
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
Silverman's recent performances
- Silverman has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 20th with a score of 10-under.
- Silverman has an average of -0.106 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.652 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Silverman has averaged -0.137 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Silverman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.134
|-0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|164
|-0.510
|-0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.116
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.181
|0.652
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-0.347
|-0.137
Silverman's advanced stats and rankings
- Silverman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.134 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.4 yards ranks 117th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Silverman is sporting a -0.510 mark that ranks 164th on TOUR. He ranks 142nd with a 63.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Silverman is delivering a 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 150th by breaking par 19.84 percent of the time.
- Silverman has accumulated 153 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 156th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Silverman as of the start of the 3M Open.
