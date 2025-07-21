Ben Kohles betting profile: 3M Open
Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 10, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Ben Kohles returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Kohles looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 24th at 9-under.
Kohles's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T24
|70-70-65-70
|-9
|2022
|MC
|73-72
|+3
At the 3M Open
- In Kohles's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Kohles's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|68-72-70-66
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|69-66-70-71
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|68-70-72-72
|-6
|2.050
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|67-73-71-68
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T59
|68-72-74-74
|E
|3.049
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
Kohles's recent performances
- Kohles has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Kohles has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.887 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has averaged 0.361 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.135
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.412
|1.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.146
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.369
|-0.887
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|0.032
|0.361
Kohles's advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.135 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles is sporting a 0.412 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 70.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kohles is delivering a -0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 21.33% of the time.
- Kohles has accumulated 157 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 155th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the 3M Open.
