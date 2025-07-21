PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
48M AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 10, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the fifth hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 10, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Ben Kohles returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Kohles looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 24th at 9-under.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the 3M Open.

    Kohles's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2470-70-65-70-9
    2022MC73-72+3

    At the 3M Open

    • In Kohles's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Kohles's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT868-72-70-66-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4469-66-70-71-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7868-70-72-72-62.050
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-70+1--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3767-73-71-68-59.645
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5268-69-69-71-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5968-72-74-74E3.049
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--

    Kohles's recent performances

    • Kohles has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Kohles has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.887 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kohles has averaged 0.361 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kohles's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.1350.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.4121.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.146-0.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.369-0.887
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1060.0320.361

    Kohles's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.135 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles is sporting a 0.412 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 70.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kohles is delivering a -0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 21.33% of the time.
    • Kohles has accumulated 157 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 155th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Chris Gotterup betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Rickie Fowler betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Carson Herron betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW