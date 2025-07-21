Ben Kohles betting profile: 3M Open

Kohles has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.135 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.5 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles is sporting a 0.412 mark that ranks 30th on TOUR. He ranks 11th with a 70.44% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kohles is delivering a -0.369 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39, and he ranks 97th by breaking par 21.33% of the time.