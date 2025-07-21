Beau Hossler betting profile: 3M Open

Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.333 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.251 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 62.63% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.