1H AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Beau Hossler of the United States plays a shot on the 17th hole during the second day of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 18, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)



    Beau Hossler returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Hossler looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the 3M Open.

    Hossler's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC68-77+3
    2023T1368-69-72-62-13
    2022MC75-70+3
    2021T4968-71-65-76-4
    2020MC71-70-1

    At the 3M Open

    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 13-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Hossler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1467-68-71-71-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1167-69-70-63-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6070-68-70-71-94.400
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5271-63-72-68-66.257
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT5966-71-73-72+24.600
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1971-70-73-68-252.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6569-68-69-76-23.900
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6071-70-73-81+74.900

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Hossler has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.587 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has averaged 0.958 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.3330.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.2510.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green110.4400.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.2540.587
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.1110.958

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.333 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.251 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 62.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
    • Hossler has accumulated 401 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 90th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

