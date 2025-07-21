Beau Hossler betting profile: 3M Open
Beau Hossler returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Hossler looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Hossler's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|2023
|T13
|68-69-72-62
|-13
|2022
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|2021
|T49
|68-71-65-76
|-4
|2020
|MC
|71-70
|-1
At the 3M Open
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 13-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|67-68-71-71
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|67-69-70-63
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|4.400
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|71-63-72-68
|-6
|6.257
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T59
|66-71-73-72
|+2
|4.600
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|71-70-73-68
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T65
|69-68-69-76
|-2
|3.900
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T60
|71-70-73-81
|+7
|4.900
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Hossler has an average of 0.016 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.587 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged 0.958 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.333
|0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.251
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.440
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.254
|0.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.111
|0.958
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.333 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.251 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 62.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranks 98th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
- Hossler has accumulated 401 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 90th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the 3M Open.
