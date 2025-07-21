PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the second day of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 18, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Austin Eckroat of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the second day of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 18, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Eckroat looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the 3M Open.

    Eckroat's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-72E
    2023MC74-70+2
    2021T1673-67-68-67-9

    At the 3M Open

    • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Eckroat's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 16th at 9-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Eckroat's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1163-71-67-68-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6071-67-73-68-94.400
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT2562-71-71-71-538.000
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5773-73-81-78+179.500
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4673-67-72-68E9.000
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT6772-70-77-72+76.750
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5167-72-72-68-112.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3271-71-67-68-726.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-74+6--

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
    • Eckroat has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has averaged -0.091 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.149-0.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.1770.660
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green169-0.415-0.626
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting123-0.0920.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.181-0.091

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.149 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat is sporting a 0.177 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Eckroat is delivering a -0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 86th by breaking par 21.70% of the time.
    • Eckroat has accumulated 356 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 100th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

