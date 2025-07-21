Austin Eckroat betting profile: 3M Open
Austin Eckroat of the United States
Austin Eckroat returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Eckroat looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Eckroat's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-72
|E
|2023
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|2021
|T16
|73-67-68-67
|-9
At the 3M Open
- In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Eckroat's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 16th at 9-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|63-71-67-68
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|71-67-73-68
|-9
|4.400
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T25
|62-71-71-71
|-5
|38.000
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|57
|73-73-81-78
|+17
|9.500
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T46
|73-67-72-68
|E
|9.000
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T67
|72-70-77-72
|+7
|6.750
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T51
|67-72-72-68
|-1
|12.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|71-71-67-68
|-7
|26.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
- Eckroat has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has averaged -0.091 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.149
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.177
|0.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|169
|-0.415
|-0.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.092
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.181
|-0.091
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.149 (72nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranks 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Eckroat is sporting a 0.177 mark that ranks 67th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 66.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Eckroat is delivering a -0.092 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 123rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 140th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 86th by breaking par 21.70% of the time.
- Eckroat has accumulated 356 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 100th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the 3M Open.
