58M AGO

Antoine Rozner betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Antoine Rozner of France plays his second shot on the 17th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Antoine Rozner is set to compete in the 3M Open, taking place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. This marks Rozner's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Rozner at the 3M Open.

    At the 3M Open

    • This is Rozner's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Rozner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5972-70-73-71+29.250
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-67-69-72-531.875
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7369-69-71-72-72.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2468-68-64-69-1135.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3470-67-68-73-613.067
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1366-71-63-68-1658.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New Orleans3161-71-69-70-174.700
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3373-65-75-76+120.071
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT6470-67-70-71-24.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship7670-74-75-72+72.400

    Rozner's recent performances

    • Rozner has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for 13th with a score of 16-under.
    • Rozner has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rozner has averaged 0.555 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.026-0.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green280.4540.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green157-0.2910.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.1130.275
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1070.0240.555

    Rozner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rozner has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.454 (28th) this season.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Rozner ranks 26th on TOUR with 69.09%.
    • His average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 38th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Rozner has a Putts Per Round average of 29.65, ranking 163rd.
    • Rozner ranks 51st in Par Breakers, converting 22.42% of his holes into birdies or better.
    • He has accumulated 204 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 142nd in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

