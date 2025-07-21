Antoine Rozner betting profile: 3M Open
Antoine Rozner of France plays his second shot on the 17th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Antoine Rozner is set to compete in the 3M Open, taking place at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota from July 24-27, 2025. This marks Rozner's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the 3M Open
- This is Rozner's first time competing in the 3M Open in the past five years.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Rozner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T59
|72-70-73-71
|+2
|9.250
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-67-69-72
|-5
|31.875
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T73
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|2.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T24
|68-68-64-69
|-11
|35.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T34
|70-67-68-73
|-6
|13.067
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T13
|66-71-63-68
|-16
|58.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|31
|61-71-69-70
|-17
|4.700
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T33
|73-65-75-76
|+1
|20.071
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T64
|70-67-70-71
|-2
|4.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|76
|70-74-75-72
|+7
|2.400
Rozner's recent performances
- Rozner has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he tied for 13th with a score of 16-under.
- Rozner has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.275 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rozner has averaged 0.555 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.026
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|28
|0.454
|0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|157
|-0.291
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.113
|0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|0.024
|0.555
Rozner's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozner has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.454 (28th) this season.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation Percentage, Rozner ranks 26th on TOUR with 69.09%.
- His average Driving Distance of 308.7 yards ranks 38th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Rozner has a Putts Per Round average of 29.65, ranking 163rd.
- Rozner ranks 51st in Par Breakers, converting 22.42% of his holes into birdies or better.
- He has accumulated 204 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 142nd in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of the 3M Open.
