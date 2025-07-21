Andrew Putnam betting profile: 3M Open
Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Putnam looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 19th at 10-under.
Putnam's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T19
|67-66-75-66
|-10
|2022
|T11
|71-68-64-73
|-8
|2021
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|2020
|MC
|72-76
|+6
At the 3M Open
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 11th at 8-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|W/D
|71
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T8
|64-66-69-70
|-19
|75.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T6
|68-62-68-67
|-15
|91.667
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T44
|69-67-71-72
|-1
|11.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T61
|65-70-79-70
|E
|2.862
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|64-69-68-68
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|65-72-70-74
|-7
|19.289
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
- Putnam has an average of -0.716 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.092 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged 1.484 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.673
|-0.716
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.328
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|4
|0.535
|0.933
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.472
|1.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.662
|1.484
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam is currently posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.673 (168th), while his average Driving Distance of 282.5 yards ranks 174th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Putnam is sporting a 0.328 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 70.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Putnam is delivering a 0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 21.23% of the time.
- Putnam's Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.31% ranks second on TOUR.
- He has accumulated 423 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 87th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the 3M Open.
