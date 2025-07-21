PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
51M AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)



    Andrew Putnam returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Putnam looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 19th at 10-under.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the 3M Open.

    Putnam's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1967-66-75-66-10
    2022T1171-68-64-73-8
    2021MC76-69+3
    2020MC72-76+6

    At the 3M Open

    • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 11th at 8-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Putnam's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D71E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT864-66-69-70-1975.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT668-62-68-67-1591.667
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT4469-67-71-72-111.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6165-70-79-70E2.862
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1564-69-68-68-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2665-72-70-74-719.289
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 15-under.
    • Putnam has an average of -0.716 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.092 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has averaged 1.484 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.673-0.716
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3280.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green40.5350.933
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.4721.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Total390.6621.484

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam is currently posting a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.673 (168th), while his average Driving Distance of 282.5 yards ranks 174th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Putnam is sporting a 0.328 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks 15th with a 70.04% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Putnam is delivering a 0.472 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranks 105th by breaking par 21.23% of the time.
    • Putnam's Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.31% ranks second on TOUR.
    • He has accumulated 423 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 87th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

