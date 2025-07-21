PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
47M AGO

Alex Smalley betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2025 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2025 in Silvis, Illinois. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Alex Smalley returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Smalley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 12th at 11-under.

    Latest odds for Smalley at the 3M Open.

    Smalley's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1269-65-70-69-11

    At the 3M Open

    • In Smalley's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Smalley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT3470-69-69-68-418.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-66-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC72-73+1--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1365-72-63-67-1355.200
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-70+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2867-71-73-72-137.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT570-67-67-67-1362.500
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3969-67-71-66-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6367-70-76-76+12.551

    Smalley's recent performances

    • Smalley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 13-under.
    • Smalley has an average of 0.337 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.438 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Smalley has averaged 0.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4280.337
    Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.122-0.249
    Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.256-0.286
    Strokes Gained: Putting300.3280.438
    Strokes Gained: Total101.1350.240

    Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smalley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.428 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.6 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sports a 0.122 mark that ranks 77th on TOUR. He ranks 33rd with a 68.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smalley is delivering a 0.328 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.89, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 23.75% of the time.
    • Smalley has accumulated 544 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 74th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

