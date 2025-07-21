PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Alex Noren betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Noren of Sweden plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Alex Noren returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Noren looks to improve upon his performance from 2023's tournament where he finished tied for 13th at 13-under.

    Latest odds for Noren at the 3M Open.

    Noren's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T1371-66-68-66-13
    2020T367-69-66-66-16

    At the 3M Open

    • In Noren's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Noren's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for third at 16-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Noren's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-74+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-70-3--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT3067-70-67-72-430.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC67-71-2--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3974-74-76-71+719.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1768-71-66-76-372.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5167-68-72-72-112.000
    Aug. 25, 2024BMW ChampionshipT968-68-70-75-7--
    Aug. 18, 2024FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3073-65-67-70-5--
    July 21, 2024The Open ChampionshipT1369-75-71-70+1135.000

    Noren's recent performances

    • Noren has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 7-under.
    • Noren has an average of -0.207 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren has averaged -0.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.143-0.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.187-0.693
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3880.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.0370.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.095-0.271

    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.143 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren has sported a -0.187 mark.
    • On the greens, Noren has delivered a 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
    • Noren's Driving Distance average is 292.5 yards this season.
    • He has accumulated 134 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 161st in the standings.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

