Alex Noren betting profile: 3M Open
1 Min Read
Alex Noren of Sweden plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 26, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Alex Noren returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Noren looks to improve upon his performance from 2023's tournament where he finished tied for 13th at 13-under.
Noren's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T13
|71-66-68-66
|-13
|2020
|T3
|67-69-66-66
|-16
At the 3M Open
- In Noren's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Noren's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for third at 16-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Noren's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T30
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|30.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T39
|74-74-76-71
|+7
|19.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T17
|68-71-66-76
|-3
|72.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T51
|67-68-72-72
|-1
|12.000
|Aug. 25, 2024
|BMW Championship
|T9
|68-68-70-75
|-7
|--
|Aug. 18, 2024
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T30
|73-65-67-70
|-5
|--
|July 21, 2024
|The Open Championship
|T13
|69-75-71-70
|+1
|135.000
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 7-under.
- Noren has an average of -0.207 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has averaged -0.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.143
|-0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.187
|-0.693
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.388
|0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.037
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.095
|-0.271
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.143 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren has sported a -0.187 mark.
- On the greens, Noren has delivered a 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
- Noren's Driving Distance average is 292.5 yards this season.
- He has accumulated 134 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 161st in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the 3M Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.