Akshay Bhatia betting profile: 3M Open
Akshay Bhatia of the United States tees off on the sixth hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Akshay Bhatia returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Bhatia looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 64th at 2-under par.
Bhatia's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T64
|70-69-67-76
|-2
At the 3M Open
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|73-68-70-69
|-4
|34.000
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T26
|68-70-70-65
|-15
|30.250
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T54
|70-70-68-74
|+2
|10.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-74
|+10
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T16
|70-69-80-70
|+1
|68.750
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|67-66-69-74
|-4
|36.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T46
|63-70-71-74
|-2
|14.300
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|68-70-70-71
|-5
|16.500
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 1-over.
- Bhatia has an average of 0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged 0.255 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|0.016
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.566
|0.859
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|162
|-0.343
|-0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.362
|-0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.601
|0.255
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.016 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia is sporting a 0.566 mark that ranks 16th on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia has delivered a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 23.96% of the time.
- Bhatia has accumulated 875 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 46th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the 3M Open.
