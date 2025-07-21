Akshay Bhatia betting profile: 3M Open

Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.016 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia is sporting a 0.566 mark that ranks 16th on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.36% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Bhatia has delivered a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 23.96% of the time.