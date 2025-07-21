PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia of the United States tees off on the sixth hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Akshay Bhatia of the United States tees off on the sixth hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Akshay Bhatia returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Bhatia looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 64th at 2-under par.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the 3M Open.

    Bhatia's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T6470-69-67-76-2

    At the 3M Open

    • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 64th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Bhatia's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3073-68-70-69-434.000
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT2668-70-70-65-1530.250
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5470-70-68-74+210.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-74+10--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1670-69-80-70+168.750
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2267-66-69-74-436.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4663-70-71-74-214.300
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-7--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4268-70-70-71-516.500

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 1-over.
    • Bhatia has an average of 0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has averaged 0.255 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1020.0160.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5660.859
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green162-0.343-0.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.362-0.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.6010.255

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.016 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranks 145th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia is sporting a 0.566 mark that ranks 16th on TOUR. He ranks 53rd with a 67.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bhatia has delivered a 0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 21st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 23.96% of the time.
    • Bhatia has accumulated 875 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 46th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    PGA TOUR Champions announces new event, Portugal Invitational

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Points and payouts: See what each player earned at Barracuda

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Gerard breaks through at Barracuda for first PGA TOUR title

    Daily Wrap Up
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW