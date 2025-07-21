PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
42M AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Adam Schenk returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Schenk looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 59th at 3-under.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the 3M Open.

    Schenk's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5967-73-70-71-3
    2022T5473-69-70-72E
    2021T5165-71-70-75-3
    2020T4167-69-72-67-9

    At the 3M Open

    • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Schenk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-69-5--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5071-72-76-75+1413.050
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT6568-68-69-72-33.900
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-75+8--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-75+3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT566-67-65-69-1784.375
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-73-8--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC73-75+4--

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
    • Schenk has an average of 0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has averaged 0.158 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.0740.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.102-0.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green105-0.0380.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.087-0.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.1540.158

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.074 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk is sporting a -0.102 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 61.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schenk is delivering a -0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 21.02% of the time.
    • Schenk has accumulated 258 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 127th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Hayden Springer betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Jackson Suber betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Chris Gotterup betting profile: 3M Open

    Betting Profile
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW