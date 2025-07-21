Adam Schenk betting profile: 3M Open
Adam Schenk of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Schenk looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 59th at 3-under.
Schenk's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T59
|67-73-70-71
|-3
|2022
|T54
|73-69-70-72
|E
|2021
|T51
|65-71-70-75
|-3
|2020
|T41
|67-69-72-67
|-9
At the 3M Open
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|71-72-76-75
|+14
|13.050
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T65
|68-68-69-72
|-3
|3.900
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T5
|66-67-65-69
|-17
|84.375
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-73
|-8
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 17-under.
- Schenk has an average of 0.371 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged 0.158 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.074
|0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.102
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|105
|-0.038
|0.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.087
|-0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.154
|0.158
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.074 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk is sporting a -0.102 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 61.66% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk is delivering a -0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 21.02% of the time.
- Schenk has accumulated 258 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 127th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the 3M Open.
