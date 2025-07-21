Adam Schenk betting profile: 3M Open

Schenk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.074 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 55th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk is sporting a -0.102 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 164th with a 61.66% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Schenk is delivering a -0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 121st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 114th by breaking par 21.02% of the time.