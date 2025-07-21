PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

    Adam Hadwin returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Hadwin looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the 3M Open.

    Hadwin's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-68+1
    2023MC70-69-3
    2022T3868-75-71-67-3
    2021T667-65-73-68-11

    At the 3M Open

    • In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Hadwin's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 11-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Hadwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-71+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7867-70-71-74-62.050
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5766-71-71-75+38.813
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2767-68-65-70-1026.556
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT5176-73-72-78+1111.750
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-80+11--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT6071-69-72-69+18.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1266-66-65-69-2230.292
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT6172-74-68-68-27.500

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • Hadwin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
    • Hadwin has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin has averaged -1.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.1840.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green165-0.518-1.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green820.039-0.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.0140.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.677-1.147

    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.184 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sports a -0.518 mark that ranks 165th on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 62.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a -0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 83rd by breaking par 21.78% of the time.
    • Hadwin has accumulated 245 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 134th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for 3M Open?

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    Monday qualifiers: Track scores for 3M Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Jul 21, 2025

    PGA TOUR Champions announces new event, Portugal Invitational

    Latest
    Official

    The Open Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -3

    2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -5

    3

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    T4

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    T4

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T4

    CHN
    H. Li
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    T7

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -4

    T7

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T7

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    T10

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -7

    T10

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T10

    USA
    B. Harman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T10

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -3

    T14

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -6

    T14

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -8
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW