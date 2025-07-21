Adam Hadwin betting profile: 3M Open
Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
Adam Hadwin returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Hadwin looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Hadwin's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|2023
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|2022
|T38
|68-75-71-67
|-3
|2021
|T6
|67-65-73-68
|-11
At the 3M Open
- In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Hadwin's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 11-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Hadwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|67-70-71-74
|-6
|2.050
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|66-71-71-75
|+3
|8.813
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|67-68-65-70
|-10
|26.556
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T51
|76-73-72-78
|+11
|11.750
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T60
|71-69-72-69
|+1
|8.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T12
|66-66-65-69
|-22
|30.292
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T61
|72-74-68-68
|-2
|7.500
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 22-under.
- Hadwin has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has averaged -1.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.184
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-0.518
|-1.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|0.039
|-0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.014
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.677
|-1.147
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.184 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 104th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sports a -0.518 mark that ranks 165th on TOUR. He ranks 152nd with a 62.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadwin has delivered a -0.014 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.75, and he ranks 83rd by breaking par 21.78% of the time.
- Hadwin has accumulated 245 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 134th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the 3M Open.
