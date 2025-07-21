Aaron Baddeley betting profile: 3M Open
Aaron Baddeley of Australia plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Aaron Baddeley returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Baddeley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 53rd at 4-under.
Baddeley's recent history at the 3M Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T53
|70-69-67-74
|-4
|2023
|T7
|69-66-65-69
|-15
|2022
|T49
|72-68-70-73
|-1
|2021
|T51
|72-68-67-74
|-3
|2020
|T23
|66-73-69-64
|-12
At the 3M Open
- In Baddeley's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Baddeley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 15-under.
- Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Baddeley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|66-70-70-75
|-7
|19.289
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|78
|72-70-78-74
|+10
|2.200
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
Baddeley's recent performances
- Baddeley's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 7-under.
- Baddeley has an average of -1.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.163 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Baddeley has averaged -2.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-1.271
|-1.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.454
|-1.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|0.494
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.368
|-0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|175
|-1.600
|-2.493
Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings
- Baddeley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.271 (174th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.1 yards ranked 163rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Baddeley sported a -0.454 mark that ranked 158th on TOUR. He ranked 173rd with a 59.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Baddeley delivered a -0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranked 175th by breaking par 17.66% of the time.
- Baddeley has accumulated 62 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 188th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the 3M Open.
