27M AGO

Aaron Baddeley betting profile: 3M Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Baddeley of Australia plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Aaron Baddeley returns to the 3M Open, set to tee off at TPC Twin Cities from July 24-27, 2025. Baddeley looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 53rd at 4-under.

    Latest odds for Baddeley at the 3M Open.

    Baddeley's recent history at the 3M Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5370-69-67-74-4
    2023T769-66-65-69-15
    2022T4972-68-70-73-1
    2021T5172-68-67-74-3
    2020T2366-73-69-64-12

    At the 3M Open

    • In Baddeley's most recent appearance at the 3M Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 53rd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Baddeley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for seventh at 15-under.
    • Jhonattan Vegas won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Baddeley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC73-74+7--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC71-73E--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-75+5--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-73-3--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2666-70-70-75-719.289
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC75-76+7--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    March 23, 2025Valspar Championship7872-70-78-74+102.200
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC72-75+3--

    Baddeley's recent performances

    • Baddeley's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 26th at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished with a score of 7-under.
    • Baddeley has an average of -1.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.163 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Baddeley has averaged -2.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Baddeley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee174-1.271-1.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.454-1.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green70.4940.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.368-0.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Total175-1.600-2.493

    Baddeley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Baddeley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.271 (174th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.1 yards ranked 163rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Baddeley sported a -0.454 mark that ranked 158th on TOUR. He ranked 173rd with a 59.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Baddeley delivered a -0.368 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.31, and he ranked 175th by breaking par 17.66% of the time.
    • Baddeley has accumulated 62 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 188th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Baddeley as of the start of the 3M Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

