Zac Blair betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 04: Zac Blair of the United States walks from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Zac Blair hits the links in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Oct. 23-26 coming off a 61st-place finish in the Shriners Children's Open in his last competition.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Blair has entered the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 2-over and finishing 38th.
- With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.50 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Blair's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|38
|66-72-73-71
|+2
Blair's recent performances
- Blair has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Blair has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Zac Blair has averaged 294.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Blair has an average of -0.756 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Blair is averaging -0.934 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Blair's advanced stats and rankings
- Blair has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.282 this season (151st on TOUR). His average driving distance (283.6 yards) ranks 174th, while his 67.2% driving accuracy average ranks 28th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 93rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.083.
- On the greens, Blair's -0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 118th this season, while he averages 28.87 putts per round (77th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|174
|283.6
|294.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|125
|65.56%
|70.06%
|Putts Per Round
|77
|28.87
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|116
|23.33%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|14.37%
|11.73%
Blair's best finishes
- Blair has participated in 24 tournaments this season, coming away with two top-five finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 15 times (62.5%).
- As of now, Blair has compiled 344 points, which ranks him 115th in the FedExCup standings.
Blair's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.483.
- Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.772.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.057 (he finished 49th in that event).
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.448, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Blair's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.282
|-1.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|93
|0.083
|0.796
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.181
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.087
|-0.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.104
|-0.934
Blair's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-68-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|67-67-67-75
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|73
|69-68-79-74
|+2
|3
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-68-73-69
|-5
|8
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|73-70-70-73
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|73-66-68-72
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|24
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|36
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|70-69-75-72
|+6
|58
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|70-64-68-64
|-33
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|73-63-70-69
|-5
|10
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-69-69-71
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|66
|68-69-70-75
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|61
|69-70-71-72
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
