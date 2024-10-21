PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Zac Blair betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 04: Zac Blair of the United States walks from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

    Zac Blair hits the links in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Oct. 23-26 coming off a 61st-place finish in the Shriners Children's Open in his last competition.

    Latest odds for Blair at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Blair has entered the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 2-over and finishing 38th.
    • With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.50 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Blair's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/18/20233866-72-73-71+2

    Blair's recent performances

    • Blair has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Blair has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Zac Blair has averaged 294.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Blair has an average of -0.756 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair is averaging -0.934 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Blair's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blair has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.282 this season (151st on TOUR). His average driving distance (283.6 yards) ranks 174th, while his 67.2% driving accuracy average ranks 28th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair ranks 93rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.083.
    • On the greens, Blair's -0.087 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 118th this season, while he averages 28.87 putts per round (77th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance174283.6294.3
    Greens in Regulation %12565.56%70.06%
    Putts Per Round7728.8729.1
    Par Breakers11623.33%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance8814.37%11.73%

    Blair's best finishes

    • Blair has participated in 24 tournaments this season, coming away with two top-five finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 15 times (62.5%).
    • As of now, Blair has compiled 344 points, which ranks him 115th in the FedExCup standings.

    Blair's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.483.
    • Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.772.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.057 (he finished 49th in that event).
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.448, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Blair's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.282-1.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green930.0830.796
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green420.1810.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.087-0.756
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121-0.104-0.934

    Blair's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-68-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express6267-67-67-75-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7369-68-79-74+23
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4969-68-73-69-58
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-70-73-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC78-75+9--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-70-60-72-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship5373-66-68-72-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-73+7--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2467-68-71-68-636
    June 13-16U.S. Open2670-69-75-72+658
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4666-69-72-67-109
    July 11-14ISCO Championship270-64-68-64-33104
    July 25-283M OpenMC68-74E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4573-63-70-69-510
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-69-69-71-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6668-69-70-75-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open6169-70-71-72-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.