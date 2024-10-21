Zac Blair betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.483.

Blair's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 8.772.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair's best performance this season was at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.057 (he finished 49th in that event).

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Blair posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.448, which ranked seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.