K.H. Lee betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.345. In that event, he finished ninth.

Lee put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking seventh in the field at 5.146. In that tournament, he finished 30th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort this season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.223.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.941 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished ninth in that event.