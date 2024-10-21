K.H. Lee betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
1 Min Read
K.H. Lee placed 41st in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in 2023, shooting a 3-over on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 23-26 in Chiba, JPN, at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club .
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Over his last three trips to the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Lee has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 39th.
- Lee last participated in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in 2023, finishing 41st with a score of 3-over.
- Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Lee's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|41
|68-76-72-67
|+3
|10/12/2022
|59
|71-68-69-72
|E
|10/20/2021
|18
|70-69-72-67
|-2
Lee's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Lee has finished in the top five once.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Lee has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 12-under.
- In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 313.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 0.846 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 2.652 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.163, which ranks 65th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranks 68th, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 61st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 137th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.264. Additionally, he ranks 98th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.51%.
- On the greens, Lee's 0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 54th on TOUR this season, and his 28.90 putts-per-round average ranks 78th. He has broken par 25.36% of the time (51st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|304.1
|313.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|98
|66.51%
|73.46%
|Putts Per Round
|78
|28.90
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|51
|25.36%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|61
|13.77%
|12.04%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee has participated in 25 tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 56%.
- Lee, who has 411 points, currently ranks 101st in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.345. In that event, he finished ninth.
- Lee put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking seventh in the field at 5.146. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort this season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.223.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.941 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
- Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.163
|1.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.264
|-0.675
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.181
|0.977
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.212
|0.846
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.293
|2.652
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|67-70-73-65
|-13
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|58
|70-67-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|65-64-74-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|104
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|78
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-67-71-71
|-9
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|74-66
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-68-71-70
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|67-69-68-68
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-68-71
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-67-69-68
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|67-69-71-68
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-69-65-66
|-18
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.