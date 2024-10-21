PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

K.H. Lee betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

K.H. Lee betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    K.H. Lee placed 41st in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in 2023, shooting a 3-over on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher Oct. 23-26 in Chiba, JPN, at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club .

    Latest odds for Lee at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Over his last three trips to the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Lee has an average score of even-par, with an average finish of 39th.
    • Lee last participated in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in 2023, finishing 41st with a score of 3-over.
    • Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).

    Lee's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/18/20234168-76-72-67+3
    10/12/20225971-68-69-72E
    10/20/20211870-69-72-67-2

    Lee's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Lee has finished in the top five once.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Lee has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 12-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 313.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 0.846 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging 2.652 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.163, which ranks 65th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.1 yards) ranks 68th, and his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 61st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Lee ranks 137th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.264. Additionally, he ranks 98th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.51%.
    • On the greens, Lee's 0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 54th on TOUR this season, and his 28.90 putts-per-round average ranks 78th. He has broken par 25.36% of the time (51st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance68304.1313.9
    Greens in Regulation %9866.51%73.46%
    Putts Per Round7828.9029.2
    Par Breakers5125.36%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance6113.77%12.04%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee has participated in 25 tournaments this season, and he has secured two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 56%.
    • Lee, who has 411 points, currently ranks 101st in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Valspar Championship, ranking second in the field at 4.345. In that event, he finished ninth.
    • Lee put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking seventh in the field at 5.146. In that tournament, he finished 30th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort this season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.223.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.941 (his best mark this season), which ranked third in the field. He finished ninth in that event.
    • Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1631.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.264-0.675
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green420.1810.977
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.2120.846
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.2932.652

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship5467-70-73-65-13--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5870-67-70-66-9--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express2565-64-74-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-67+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches469-66-70-66-13104
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship971-67-70-69-778
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3168-72-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-66-70-73-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-67-71-71-95
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D74-66+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-68-71-70E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-69-3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-72-4--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D74+4--
    July 25-283M Open967-69-68-68-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-68-71-614
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC77-72+5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2368-67-69-68-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4667-69-71-68-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-69-65-66-18--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.