Yuto Katsuragawa betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

In his last five events, Katsuragawa has an average finish of 64th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Katsuragawa has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.

Yuto Katsuragawa has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Katsuragawa is averaging -1.646 Strokes Gained: Putting.