Yuto Katsuragawa betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Yuto Katsuragawa looks for better results in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP after he took 53rd shooting 1-under in this tournament in 2022.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Katsuragawa finished 53rd (with a score of 1-under) in his lone appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in recent years (in 2022).
- Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Katsuragawa's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2022
|53
|69-70-73-67
|-1
Katsuragawa's recent performances
- In his last five events, Katsuragawa has an average finish of 64th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Katsuragawa has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 2-under over his last five events.
- Yuto Katsuragawa has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Katsuragawa is averaging -1.646 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Katsuragawa is averaging -5.785 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Katsuragawa's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|291.6
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.86%
|69.84%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.36
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.24%
|17.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.06%
|17.86%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Katsuragawa's best finishes
- Katsuragawa, who participated in four tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those four events, he made the cut three times.
- Last season Katsuragawa had his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished 74th with a score of 1-under (15 shots back of the winner).
Katsuragawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.785
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Katsuragawa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|74
|68-68-76-67
|-1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-76
|+5
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Katsuragawa as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
