Sami Valimaki betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Valimaki delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 19th in the field at 1.916. In that tournament, he finished second.

Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.456 mark ranked sixth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.469.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.762), which ranked third in the field.