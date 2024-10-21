Sami Valimaki betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 11: Sami Valimaki of Finland lines up a putt on the seventh green during the second round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 11, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Sami Valimaki takes to the links in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Oct. 23-26. He is looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Shriners Children's Open.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- In the past five years, this is Valimaki's first time competing at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
- With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Valimaki's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Valimaki has an average finish of 54th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Valimaki has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -4 those two times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Sami Valimaki has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Valimaki has an average of 1.622 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Valimaki is averaging -3.782 Strokes Gained: Total.
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.099 this season, which ranks 79th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (300.0 yards) ranks 103rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Valimaki ranks 111th on TOUR with a mark of -0.035.
- On the greens, Valimaki's 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 79th on TOUR this season, and his 28.84 putts-per-round average ranks 73rd. He has broken par 24.31% of the time (84th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|300.0
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|132
|65.28%
|40.87%
|Putts Per Round
|73
|28.84
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|84
|24.31%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|157
|16.47%
|14.68%
Valimaki's best finishes
- Valimaki has participated in 22 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Valimaki, who has 418 points, currently ranks 99th in the FedExCup standings.
Valimaki's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Valimaki delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 19th in the field at 1.916. In that tournament, he finished second.
- Valimaki's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.456 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Valimaki's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.469.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Valimaki posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.762), which ranked third in the field.
- Valimaki recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.099
|-0.692
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.035
|-2.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|150
|-0.236
|-2.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.085
|1.622
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.087
|-3.782
Valimaki's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-69-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|70-67-73-75
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-70-75-64
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|2
|64-67-67-69
|-17
|300
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|71-72-69-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-72-70-72
|-1
|10
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|70-67-71-69
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|61-72-65-66
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|45
|67-71-72-75
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|70-68-68-74
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
