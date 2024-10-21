Xander Schauffele betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
1 Min Read
Xander Schauffele shot 2-over and took 38th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- In his last five appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Schauffele has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 6-under.
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, in 2023, he finished 38th after posting a score of 2-over.
- With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Schauffele's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|38
|67-69-75-71
|+2
|10/12/2022
|9
|67-69-69-65
|-10
|10/20/2021
|28
|70-74-68-68
|E
|10/22/2020
|17
|69-72-67-65
|-15
|10/23/2019
|10
|68-66-65-72
|-9
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has claimed victory once while also posting four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 317.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele is averaging 1.570 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele is averaging 5.918 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.568, which ranks 10th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.6 yards) ranks 38th, and his 65% driving accuracy average ranks 46th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schauffele has a 0.700 average that ranks seventh on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 69.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schauffele has delivered a 0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 10th on TOUR, while he ranks 19th with a putts-per-round average of 28.23. He has broken par 28.67% of the time (third on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|38
|308.6
|317.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|30
|69.63%
|54.17%
|Putts Per Round
|19
|28.23
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|3
|28.67%
|25.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|2
|9.85%
|9.17%
Schauffele's best finishes
- Schauffele has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two wins along with 10 top-five finishes and 16 top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 22 times (100%).
- Schauffele, who has 4057 points, currently sits second in the FedExCup standings.
Schauffele's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 5.656 mark ranked second in the field.
- Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 7.475 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best performance this season was at the TOUR Championship in August 2024, as he posted a 3.216 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Schauffele recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.014), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Schauffele recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.568
|1.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.700
|1.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.252
|1.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.546
|1.570
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|2.068
|5.918
Schauffele's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|66-69-65-68
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|64-69-63-65
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-68-72-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-72-67
|-4
|10
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|70-66-65-70
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-70-76-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|65-69-65-70
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-72-71-65
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|8
|72-72-70-73
|-1
|225
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|72-64-67-72
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|65-67-68-70
|-145
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|2
|64-67-70-71
|-12
|400
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|1
|62-68-68-65
|-21
|750
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|68-73-71-75
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|7
|70-69-72-68
|-1
|238
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|13
|65-65-64-70
|-16
|140
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|69-65-67-67
|-12
|50
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|1
|69-72-69-65
|-9
|750
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|65-66-68-73
|-12
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|66-69-67-63
|-15
|980
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|5
|69-73-67-71
|-8
|385
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|4
|70-64-71-68
|-11
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.