Xander Schauffele betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Schauffele has claimed victory once while also posting four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.

Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.

He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 317.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Schauffele is averaging 1.570 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.