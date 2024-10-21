PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    Xander Schauffele shot 2-over and took 38th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Oct. 23-26 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • In his last five appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Schauffele has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 6-under.
    • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, in 2023, he finished 38th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Schauffele's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/18/20233867-69-75-71+2
    10/12/2022967-69-69-65-10
    10/20/20212870-74-68-68E
    10/22/20201769-72-67-65-15
    10/23/20191068-66-65-72-9

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Schauffele has claimed victory once while also posting four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
    • He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 317.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele is averaging 1.570 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele is averaging 5.918 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Schauffele .

    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.568, which ranks 10th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.6 yards) ranks 38th, and his 65% driving accuracy average ranks 46th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Schauffele has a 0.700 average that ranks seventh on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 69.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schauffele has delivered a 0.546 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 10th on TOUR, while he ranks 19th with a putts-per-round average of 28.23. He has broken par 28.67% of the time (third on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance38308.6317.5
    Greens in Regulation %3069.63%54.17%
    Putts Per Round1928.2327.5
    Par Breakers328.67%25.83%
    Bogey Avoidance29.85%9.17%

    Schauffele's best finishes

    • Schauffele has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, and he has come away with two wins along with 10 top-five finishes and 16 top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 22 times (100%).
    • Schauffele, who has 4057 points, currently sits second in the FedExCup standings.

    Schauffele's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 5.656 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 7.475 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best performance this season was at the TOUR Championship in August 2024, as he posted a 3.216 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Schauffele recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.014), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Schauffele recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5681.719
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.7001.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.2521.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5461.570
    Average Strokes Gained: Total22.0685.918

    Schauffele's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry1066-69-65-68-24170
    January 18-21The American Express364-69-63-65-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open969-68-72-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-72-67-410
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational470-66-65-70-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-70-76-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship265-69-65-70-19358
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-72-71-65-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament872-72-70-73-1225
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1872-64-67-72-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2365-67-68-70-1459
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship264-67-70-71-12400
    May 16-19PGA Championship162-68-68-65-21750
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday868-73-71-75-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open770-69-72-68-1238
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1365-65-64-70-16140
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1569-65-67-67-1250
    July 18-20The Open Championship169-72-69-65-9750
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition965-66-68-73-12--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship266-69-67-63-15980
    August 22-25BMW Championship569-73-67-71-8385
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship470-64-71-68-110

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.