Will Zalatoris betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.599 (he finished fourth in that tournament).

Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.282 (he finished second in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 4.060 mark ranked third in the field.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.677, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.