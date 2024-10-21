Will Zalatoris betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
1 Min Read
After he finished 54th in this tournament in 2021, Will Zalatoris has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, JPN, Oct. 23-26.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Zalatoris finished 54th (with a score of 6-over) in his lone appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in recent years (in 2021).
- When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Zalatoris' recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/20/2021
|54
|69-76-73-68
|+6
Zalatoris' recent performances
- Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Zalatoris has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Will Zalatoris has averaged 309.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Zalatoris has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Zalatoris has an average of 0.197 in his past five tournaments.
Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings
- Zalatoris has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.093 this season (81st on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.6 yards) ranks 80th, while his 64.6% driving accuracy average ranks 53rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Zalatoris has a 0.254 average that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a 64.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Zalatoris' -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 134th on TOUR this season, and his 29.27 putts-per-round average ranks 129th. He has broken par 21.24% of the time (163rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|80
|302.6
|309.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|146
|64.61%
|65.87%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.27
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|163
|21.24%
|17.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|139
|15.59%
|14.29%
Zalatoris' best finishes
- Zalatoris has played 21 tournaments this season, collecting two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 61.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- With 1019 points, Zalatoris currently sits 49th in the FedExCup standings.
Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.599 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.282 (he finished second in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 4.060 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.677, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Zalatoris posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.093
|-0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.254
|0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|127
|-0.099
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|134
|-0.223
|0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|0.026
|0.197
Zalatoris' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|20
|81-68-79-71
|+11
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-69-65-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|73-68-68-71
|-8
|53
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|66-70-65-69
|-14
|375
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|74-67-70-73
|+4
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-77-72-69
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|68-70-68-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-68
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|70-70-74-80
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|74-70-73-79
|+8
|19
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|64-72-68-69
|-7
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|W/D
|66-71
|-7
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|69-65-67-70
|-9
|237
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|71-69-72-71
|-5
|204
All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.