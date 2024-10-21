PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Will Zalatoris betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    After he finished 54th in this tournament in 2021, Will Zalatoris has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, JPN, Oct. 23-26.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Zalatoris finished 54th (with a score of 6-over) in his lone appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in recent years (in 2021).
    • When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).

    Zalatoris' recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/20/20215469-76-73-68+6

    Zalatoris' recent performances

    • Zalatoris has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Zalatoris has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Will Zalatoris has averaged 309.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Zalatoris has an average of 0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Zalatoris has an average of 0.197 in his past five tournaments.
    

    Zalatoris' advanced stats and rankings

    • Zalatoris has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.093 this season (81st on TOUR). His average driving distance (302.6 yards) ranks 80th, while his 64.6% driving accuracy average ranks 53rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Zalatoris has a 0.254 average that ranks 57th on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a 64.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Zalatoris' -0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 134th on TOUR this season, and his 29.27 putts-per-round average ranks 129th. He has broken par 21.24% of the time (163rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance80302.6309.1
    Greens in Regulation %14664.61%65.87%
    Putts Per Round12929.2729.7
    Par Breakers16321.24%17.06%
    Bogey Avoidance13915.59%14.29%

    Zalatoris' best finishes

    • Zalatoris has played 21 tournaments this season, collecting two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 61.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • With 1019 points, Zalatoris currently sits 49th in the FedExCup standings.

    Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.599 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • Zalatoris' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.282 (he finished second in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Zalatoris' best performance this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where his 4.060 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Zalatoris delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 2.677, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Zalatoris posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Zalatoris' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.093-0.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2540.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green127-0.099-0.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting134-0.2230.255
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1080.0260.197

    Zalatoris' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge2081-68-79-71+11--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-69+5--
    January 18-21The American Express3468-69-65-68-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1373-68-68-71-853
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational266-70-65-69-14375
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard469-69-71-72-7313
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7474-67-70-73+42
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-77-72-69E180
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4468-70-68-74-416
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-68--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6070-70-74-80+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-69-70-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4174-70-73-79+819
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4264-72-68-69-718
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicW/D66-71-7--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1269-65-67-70-9237
    August 22-25BMW Championship1371-69-72-71-5204

    All stats in this article are accurate for Zalatoris as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.