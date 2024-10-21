Victor Perez betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Perez put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 2.546.

Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he delivered a 4.333 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez put up his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.744.

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.309, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished third in that event).