Victor Perez betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    In his last tournament at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Victor Perez carded a 40th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Perez at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • In the past five years, this is Perez's first time playing at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
    • With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Perez's recent performances

    • Perez has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Perez has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Victor Perez has averaged 306.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Perez is averaging 2.959 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Perez is averaging 3.505 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Perez's advanced stats and rankings

    • Perez has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.110, which ranks 77th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.6 yards) ranks 90th, and his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranks 106th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Perez sports a 0.285 mark (43rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Perez's 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 68th this season, and his 29.26 putts-per-round average ranks 127th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance90301.6306.1
    Greens in Regulation %5368.30%54.63%
    Putts Per Round12729.2629.3
    Par Breakers13922.47%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance6513.81%10.49%

    Perez's best finishes

    • Although Perez hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • With 654 points, Perez currently ranks 71st in the FedExCup standings.

    Perez's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Perez put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 2.546.
    • Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he delivered a 4.333 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez put up his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.744.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.309, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished third in that event).
    • Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked third in the field.

    Perez's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.1100.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.2850.695
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green116-0.041-0.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting680.1352.959
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.4893.505

    Perez's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5270-70-69-71-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches1667-66-70-70-1149
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open369-68-68-65-1883
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1768-70-67-68-748
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4572-70-75-70-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4370-70-71-70-77
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-73-67--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4671-66-72-69-66
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC79-71+8--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5070-71-71-71+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open370-68-64-64-14190
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1271-74-68-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-74+9--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4468-70-71-65-616
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1068-66-68-65-1365
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition470-67-68-63-16--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3366-69-69-68-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4069-70-67-71-354

    All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

