Victor Perez betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
In his last tournament at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Victor Perez carded a 40th-place finish, and he enters the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP aiming for a better finish.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- In the past five years, this is Perez's first time playing at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
- With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Perez's recent performances
- Perez has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Perez has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Victor Perez has averaged 306.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Perez is averaging 2.959 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Perez is averaging 3.505 Strokes Gained: Total.
Perez's advanced stats and rankings
- Perez has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.110, which ranks 77th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.6 yards) ranks 90th, and his 60.4% driving accuracy average ranks 106th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Perez sports a 0.285 mark (43rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Perez's 0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 68th this season, and his 29.26 putts-per-round average ranks 127th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|90
|301.6
|306.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|53
|68.30%
|54.63%
|Putts Per Round
|127
|29.26
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|139
|22.47%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|65
|13.81%
|10.49%
Perez's best finishes
- Although Perez hasn't won any of the 22 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- With 654 points, Perez currently ranks 71st in the FedExCup standings.
Perez's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Perez put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking 11th in the field at 2.546.
- Perez's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, as he delivered a 4.333 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Perez put up his best mark this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.744.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Perez delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.309, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished third in that event).
- Perez recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked third in the field.
Perez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|77
|0.110
|0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.285
|0.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|116
|-0.041
|-0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.135
|2.959
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.489
|3.505
Perez's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|70-70-69-71
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|16
|67-66-70-70
|-11
|49
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|69-68-68-65
|-18
|83
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|68-70-67-68
|-7
|48
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-70-75-70
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|70-70-71-70
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|71-66-72-69
|-6
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|79-71
|+8
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|70-71-71-71
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|3
|70-68-64-64
|-14
|190
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|71-74-68-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|68-70-71-65
|-6
|16
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|68-66-68-65
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|4
|70-67-68-63
|-16
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-69-69-68
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-70-67-71
|-3
|54
All stats in this article are accurate for Perez as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.