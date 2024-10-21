Tom Hoge betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
1 Min Read
After he placed 48th in this tournament in 2023, Tom Hoge has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, JPN, Oct. 23-26.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- In his last four appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Hoge has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 5-under.
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, in 2023, he finished 48th after posting a score of 4-over.
- With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Hoge's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|48
|68-76-67-73
|+4
|10/12/2022
|9
|70-66-65-69
|-10
|10/20/2021
|17
|72-70-66-69
|-3
|10/22/2020
|47
|71-70-69-68
|-10
Hoge's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Hoge has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Hoge has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 311.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Hoge is averaging -0.818 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoge has an average of -1.475 in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.066 (117th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.7 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge ranks fourth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.759. Additionally, he ranks 85th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.20%.
- On the greens, Hoge's 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 84th this season, and his 28.61 putts-per-round average ranks 44th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|131
|296.7
|311.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|85
|67.20%
|66.05%
|Putts Per Round
|44
|28.61
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|47
|25.57%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|14.40%
|14.81%
Hoge's best finishes
- Hoge has taken part in 28 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 22 times (78.6%).
- Currently, Hoge has 1411 points, ranking him 21st in the FedExCup standings.
Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 2.921.
- Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he delivered a 8.424 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.315.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.257, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.514) in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.066
|-1.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|4
|0.759
|0.992
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|140
|-0.201
|-0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.053
|-0.818
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.545
|-1.475
Hoge's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|16
|66-71-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|38
|67-69-71-68
|-17
|22
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|69-68-65-65
|-21
|48
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-70-75-71
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|71-66-66
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|47
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|8
|66-70-70-67
|-11
|225
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-69-68-68
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|72-71-69-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|67-69-75-75
|-2
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|71-66-68-67
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|67-64-70-74
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|68-67-69-67
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-73-72-73
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-73-68-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|71-69-71-67
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|72-74-77-75
|+10
|15
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|69-63-66-62
|-20
|338
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|72
|74-70-74-80
|+14
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|70-69-73-66
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-68-71-72
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|29
|69-68-76-74
|+3
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|69-68-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.