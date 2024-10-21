PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    After he placed 48th in this tournament in 2023, Tom Hoge has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, JPN, Oct. 23-26.

    Latest odds for Hoge at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • In his last four appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Hoge has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 5-under.
    • In Hoge's most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, in 2023, he finished 48th after posting a score of 4-over.
    • With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Hoge's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/18/20234868-76-67-73+4
    10/12/2022970-66-65-69-10
    10/20/20211772-70-66-69-3
    10/22/20204771-70-69-68-10

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Hoge has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Hoge has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Tom Hoge has averaged 311.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hoge is averaging -0.818 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hoge has an average of -1.475 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hoge .

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.066 (117th) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.7 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoge ranks fourth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.759. Additionally, he ranks 85th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.20%.
    • On the greens, Hoge's 0.053 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 84th this season, and his 28.61 putts-per-round average ranks 44th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance131296.7311.2
    Greens in Regulation %8567.20%66.05%
    Putts Per Round4428.6128.6
    Par Breakers4725.57%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance9214.40%14.81%

    Hoge's best finishes

    • Hoge has taken part in 28 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 22 times (78.6%).
    • Currently, Hoge has 1411 points, ranking him 21st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoge's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 2.921.
    • Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he delivered a 8.424 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.315.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.257, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Hoge posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.514) in June 2024 at the Travelers Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.066-1.637
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.7590.992
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140-0.201-0.013
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.053-0.818
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.545-1.475

    Hoge's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational1666-71-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry3867-69-71-68-1722
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 18-21The American Express1769-68-65-65-2148
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5671-70-75-71-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am671-66-66-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1770-70-68-66-1047
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational866-70-70-67-11225
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-69-68-68-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1272-71-69-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5467-69-75-75-29
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1471-66-68-67-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1867-64-70-74-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4168-67-69-67-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-73-72-73+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-73-68-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1771-69-71-67-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4572-74-77-75+1015
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship369-63-66-62-20338
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-68-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship7274-70-74-80+145
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4670-69-73-66-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-68-71-72-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2969-68-76-74+30
    September 12-15Procore Championship769-68-71-68-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-72+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.