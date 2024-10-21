Tom Hoge betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 2.921.

Hoge's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Travelers Championship in June 2024, as he delivered a 8.424 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoge's best effort this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 3.315.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hoge delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.257, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.