Taylor Moore betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 28: Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 28, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Taylor Moore looks for a higher finish in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP after he took 21st shooting even-par in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Moore at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • In his last two appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Moore has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 5-under.
    • In 2023, Moore finished 21st (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
    • With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Moore's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/18/20232171-69-70-70E
    10/12/20221270-66-65-70-9

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • Moore has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
    • Taylor Moore has averaged 320.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore is averaging 1.554 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore is averaging 1.283 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.210 ranks 54th on TOUR this season, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 103rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 145th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.330. Additionally, he ranks 120th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.86%.
    • On the greens, Moore has registered a 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a putts-per-round average of 28.74, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 21.91% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance47307.3320.9
    Greens in Regulation %12065.86%68.61%
    Putts Per Round5528.7428.6
    Par Breakers15421.91%24.44%
    Bogey Avoidance7013.92%12.50%

    Moore's best finishes

    • While Moore hasn't won any of the 26 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 76.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
    • With 803 points, Moore currently sits 60th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 3.812.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he produced a 6.280 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore produced his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.808.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Moore recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.361, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
    • Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2101.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.330-1.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green870.0490.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1621.554
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1000.0921.283

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry2571-65-70-66-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7070-71-73-75+13
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-70-71-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-70-72-66-717
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-73-68-70-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-71-73-76+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-68-70-71-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-73-69-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open264-71-67-67-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-75-75-70+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5868-70-71-74-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-72-7--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3868-68-76-76+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-68-69-68-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-75+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-81+12--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6870-68-72-71+16
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1068-71-66-69-1462
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-68+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-74+10--
    July 25-283M Open1269-71-65-68-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5265-71-67-73-46
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6671-70-72-71+415
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4270-65-71-70-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-70-67-70-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.