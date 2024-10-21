Taylor Moore betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
BLAINE, MINNESOTA - JULY 28: Taylor Moore of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 28, 2024 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore looks for a higher finish in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP after he took 21st shooting even-par in this tournament in 2023.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- In his last two appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Moore has an average finish of 17th, and an average score of 5-under.
- In 2023, Moore finished 21st (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
- With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Moore's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|10/12/2022
|12
|70-66-65-70
|-9
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Moore has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
- Taylor Moore has averaged 320.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Moore is averaging 1.554 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore is averaging 1.283 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.210 ranks 54th on TOUR this season, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranks 103rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore ranks 145th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.330. Additionally, he ranks 120th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.86%.
- On the greens, Moore has registered a 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 55th with a putts-per-round average of 28.74, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 21.91% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|307.3
|320.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|120
|65.86%
|68.61%
|Putts Per Round
|55
|28.74
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|154
|21.91%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|70
|13.92%
|12.50%
Moore's best finishes
- While Moore hasn't won any of the 26 tournaments he has played this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 76.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (20 cuts made).
- With 803 points, Moore currently sits 60th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 3.812.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he produced a 6.280 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore produced his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.808.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Moore recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.361, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
- Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.210
|1.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.330
|-1.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|87
|0.049
|0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.162
|1.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|0.092
|1.283
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|71-65-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|70-71-73-75
|+1
|3
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-70-71
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-70-72-66
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-73-68-70
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-71-73-76
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-73-69-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|64-71-67-67
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-75-75-70
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|68-70-71-74
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-7
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|68-68-76-76
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-81
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|68
|70-68-72-71
|+1
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|68-71-66-69
|-14
|62
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|69-71-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|65-71-67-73
|-4
|6
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|71-70-72-71
|+4
|15
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-65-71-70
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-70-67-70
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
