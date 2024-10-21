Taylor Moore betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the RBC Heritage (April 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 3.812.

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he produced a 6.280 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 31st in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore produced his best effort this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.808.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Moore recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.361, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him fourth in the field (he finished 12th in that event).