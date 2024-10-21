Takumi Kanaya betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

In his last five appearances, Kanaya finished outside the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Kanaya has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He finished 1-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Off the tee, Takumi Kanaya has averaged 286.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Kanaya is averaging -1.637 Strokes Gained: Putting.