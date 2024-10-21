Takumi Kanaya betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Takumi Kanaya looks to improve upon his 31st-place finish in 2023's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Oct. 23-26.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Kanaya's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 4-under, over his last four appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
- In 2023, Kanaya finished 31st (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
- With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Kanaya's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|31
|69-74-68-70
|+1
|10/12/2022
|53
|72-67-70-70
|-1
|10/20/2021
|7
|71-70-68-66
|-5
|10/22/2020
|41
|70-67-68-72
|-11
Kanaya's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kanaya finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kanaya has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished 1-over relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Off the tee, Takumi Kanaya has averaged 286.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kanaya is averaging -1.637 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kanaya is averaging -2.393 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|279.9
|286.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.22%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.50
|31.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.11%
|16.20%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.56%
|20.37%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kanaya's best finishes
- Kanaya participated in three tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those three tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.393
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Kanaya's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-74
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
