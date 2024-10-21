PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 29: Sungjae Im of South Korea and the International Team acknowledges the crowd after a putt on the third green during Sunday Singles on day four of the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 29, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 29: Sungjae Im of South Korea and the International Team acknowledges the crowd after a putt on the third green during Sunday Singles on day four of the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 29, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

    Sungjae Im enters the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Oct. 23-26 after a seventh-place finish in the TOUR Championship in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Im at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • In his last four appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Im has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of 8-under.
    • In 2023, Im finished 12th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
    • Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).

    Im's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/18/20231267-71-70-68-4
    10/12/20222971-68-70-66-5
    10/22/20204168-68-69-72-11
    10/23/2019371-64-67-65-13

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
    • Im has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • Sungjae Im has averaged 310.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Im is averaging 1.090 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Im is averaging 2.414 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Im .

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.327 (32nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.3 yards ranks 109th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im ranks 97th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.065, while he ranks 144th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.66%.
    • On the greens, Im's 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 69th on TOUR this season, and his 28.20 putts-per-round average ranks 17th. He has broken par 25.30% of the time (54th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance109299.3310.1
    Greens in Regulation %14464.66%63.89%
    Putts Per Round1728.2027.8
    Par Breakers5425.30%24.17%
    Bogey Avoidance3413.12%13.33%

    Im's best finishes

    • Im has participated in 25 tournaments this season, and he has collected four top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Currently, Im has 1896 points, placing him ninth in the FedExCup standings.

    Im's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.367 mark ranked third in the field.
    • Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.081 (he finished third in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best mark this season was at the TOUR Championship in August 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.161.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.058 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked 12th in the field.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3270.859
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green970.0650.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green290.2440.354
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.1331.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.7692.414

    Im's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry565-66-73-63-25250
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-65-71-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6672-76-66-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-70-75-68-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-71-69-73E16
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1871-70-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3170-72-69-70-738
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-80+10--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1268-67-71-67-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-68-69-73-6313
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-64-70-72-475
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday876-71-67-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship367-64-63-66-20338
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1266-64-70-64-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open463-67-67-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship776-72-66-69-1225
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-67-72-614
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4069-70-70-68-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship1168-70-73-71-6270
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship769-68-68-64-150

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.