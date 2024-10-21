Sungjae Im betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.367 mark ranked third in the field.

Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.081 (he finished third in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best mark this season was at the TOUR Championship in August 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.161.

At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.058 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.