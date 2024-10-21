Sungjae Im betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
1 Min Read
MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 29: Sungjae Im of South Korea and the International Team acknowledges the crowd after a putt on the third green during Sunday Singles on day four of the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 29, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im enters the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Oct. 23-26 after a seventh-place finish in the TOUR Championship in his last tournament.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- In his last four appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Im has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of 8-under.
- In 2023, Im finished 12th (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
- Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Im's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|12
|67-71-70-68
|-4
|10/12/2022
|29
|71-68-70-66
|-5
|10/22/2020
|41
|68-68-69-72
|-11
|10/23/2019
|3
|71-64-67-65
|-13
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
- Im has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- Sungjae Im has averaged 310.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Im is averaging 1.090 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im is averaging 2.414 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.327 (32nd) this season, while his average driving distance of 299.3 yards ranks 109th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Im ranks 97th on TOUR, posting an average of 0.065, while he ranks 144th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.66%.
- On the greens, Im's 0.133 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 69th on TOUR this season, and his 28.20 putts-per-round average ranks 17th. He has broken par 25.30% of the time (54th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|109
|299.3
|310.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|144
|64.66%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|17
|28.20
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|54
|25.30%
|24.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|34
|13.12%
|13.33%
Im's best finishes
- Im has participated in 25 tournaments this season, and he has collected four top-five finishes and eight top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Currently, Im has 1896 points, placing him ninth in the FedExCup standings.
Im's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Im's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.367 mark ranked third in the field.
- Im's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Travelers Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.081 (he finished third in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Im's best mark this season was at the TOUR Championship in August 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.161.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Im recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.058 (his best mark this season), which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Im posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic. That ranked 12th in the field.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.327
|0.859
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.065
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|29
|0.244
|0.354
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.133
|1.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.769
|2.414
Im's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-66-73-63
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-65-71
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|72-76-66
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-75-68
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-71-69-73
|E
|16
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|71-70-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-64-70-72
|-4
|75
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|76-71-67-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|67-64-63-66
|-20
|338
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|66-64-70-64
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|63-67-67-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|7
|76-72-66-69
|-1
|225
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|14
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-70-70-68
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|11
|68-70-73-71
|-6
|270
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|7
|69-68-68-64
|-15
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.