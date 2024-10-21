Si Woo Kim betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 3.964 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 5.598 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.464. He finished 17th in that event.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.772, which ranked ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.