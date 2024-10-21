PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Si Woo Kim betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    Si Woo Kim enters play Oct. 23-26 in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club following a fifth-place finish in the BMW Championship his last time in competition.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Kim's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 2-under, over his last three appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
    • Kim finished 45th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (in 2022).
    • With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Kim's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20224571-66-69-72-2
    10/20/20211869-70-71-68-2
    10/23/20193776-67-66-69-2

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Si Woo Kim has averaged 301.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kim is averaging 0.734 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.314 this season, which ranks 34th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranks 144th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 16th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.486, while he ranks 140th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.86%.
    • On the greens, Kim's -0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 149th this season, while he averages 28.37 putts per round (23rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance144294.9301.7
    Greens in Regulation %14064.86%60.80%
    Putts Per Round2328.3727.9
    Par Breakers10123.90%23.77%
    Bogey Avoidance4913.52%17.59%

    Kim's best finishes

    • While Kim has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 91.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
    • Currently, Kim ranks 38th in the FedExCup standings with 1168 points.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 3.964 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 5.598 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.464. He finished 17th in that event.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.772, which ranked ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.314-0.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.4860.893
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green400.191-0.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.2910.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7010.734

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7170-66-72-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-66-70-66-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-66-70-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express2564-66-66-73-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-71-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1268-68-69-67-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-74-69-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-70-71-73+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship670-71-68-64-15263
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-70-68-66-748
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3074-76-73-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-67-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1368-65-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-73-70-70-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-71-67-75+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1572-70-73-75+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open3271-72-74-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3169-67-65-69-1035
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2668-69-71-62-1029
    July 18-20The Open Championship4376-71-71-74+816
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5070-74-67-68-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship569-70-71-70-8385

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.