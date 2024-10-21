Si Woo Kim betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
1 Min Read
Si Woo Kim enters play Oct. 23-26 in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club following a fifth-place finish in the BMW Championship his last time in competition.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Kim's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 2-under, over his last three appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
- Kim finished 45th (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (in 2022).
- With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Kim's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2022
|45
|71-66-69-72
|-2
|10/20/2021
|18
|69-70-71-68
|-2
|10/23/2019
|37
|76-67-66-69
|-2
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top five in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those four times he's made the cut.
- Si Woo Kim has averaged 301.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kim is averaging 0.734 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.314 this season, which ranks 34th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (294.9 yards) ranks 144th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 16th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.486, while he ranks 140th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.86%.
- On the greens, Kim's -0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 149th this season, while he averages 28.37 putts per round (23rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|144
|294.9
|301.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|140
|64.86%
|60.80%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.37
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|101
|23.90%
|23.77%
|Bogey Avoidance
|49
|13.52%
|17.59%
Kim's best finishes
- While Kim has not won any of the 23 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 91.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Currently, Kim ranks 38th in the FedExCup standings with 1168 points.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 3.964 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he produced a 5.598 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.464. He finished 17th in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (4.772, which ranked ninth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.126) in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship. That ranked sixth in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.314
|-0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.486
|0.893
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|40
|0.191
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.291
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.701
|0.734
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|71
|70-66-72-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-66-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|64-66-66-73
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-71-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-74-69-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|70-71-68-64
|-15
|263
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-70-68-66
|-7
|48
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|74-76-73-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|68-65-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-73-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-71-67-75
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-72-74-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|35
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|68-69-71-62
|-10
|29
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|76-71-71-74
|+8
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|5
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|385
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.