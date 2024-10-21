Ryan Fox betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.678. He finished seventh in that event.

Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.092 mark ranked 12th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best performance this season was at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.438 (he finished 46th in that tournament).

At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Fox recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.189, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.