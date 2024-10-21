Ryan Fox betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
In his most recent tournament at the Shriners Children's Open, Ryan Fox ended the weekend at 11-under, good for a 34th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Oct. 23-26 seeking an improved score.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Fox is competing at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP for the first time in the past five years.
- When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Fox has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
- Ryan Fox has averaged 323.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Fox is averaging 1.128 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fox is averaging 3.189 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.169 this season (64th on TOUR). His average driving distance (311.2 yards) ranks 21st, while his 55.5% driving accuracy average ranks 158th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fox ranks 101st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.029. Additionally, he ranks 123rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.62%.
- On the greens, Fox has delivered a 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.05, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 24.02% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|21
|311.2
|323.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|123
|65.62%
|56.79%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.05
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|95
|24.02%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|112
|14.86%
|9.26%
Fox's best finishes
- Fox has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- With 377 points, Fox currently sits 106th in the FedExCup standings.
Fox's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.678. He finished seventh in that event.
- Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.092 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best performance this season was at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.438 (he finished 46th in that tournament).
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Fox recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.189, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.169
|2.232
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|0.029
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.241
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.282
|1.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.240
|3.189
Fox's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|66-68-75-69
|-6
|12
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|69-68-74-65
|-8
|19
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|78
|71-70-73-71
|+5
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|69-74-77-75
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-72-65-65
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-72
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|70-66-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|75
|72-68-72-74
|+2
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|68-67-71-74
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|66-64-70-70
|-10
|85
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|73-72-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-67-76-71
|-3
|3
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|67-67-70-70
|-6
|5
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|73-73-76-67
|+5
|63
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|67-73-68-74
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|67-66-68-69
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-72-68-70
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|70-69-65-69
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
