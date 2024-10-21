PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ryan Fox betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    In his most recent tournament at the Shriners Children's Open, Ryan Fox ended the weekend at 11-under, good for a 34th-place finish. He competes in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Oct. 23-26 seeking an improved score.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Fox is competing at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Fox has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
    • Ryan Fox has averaged 323.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox is averaging 1.128 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fox is averaging 3.189 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.169 this season (64th on TOUR). His average driving distance (311.2 yards) ranks 21st, while his 55.5% driving accuracy average ranks 158th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fox ranks 101st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.029. Additionally, he ranks 123rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.62%.
    • On the greens, Fox has delivered a 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.05, and he ranks 95th by breaking par 24.02% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance21311.2323.6
    Greens in Regulation %12365.62%56.79%
    Putts Per Round10329.0529.2
    Par Breakers9524.02%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance11214.86%9.26%

    Fox's best finishes

    • Fox has participated in 24 tournaments this season, and he has collected two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • With 377 points, Fox currently sits 106th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fox's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Fox's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.678. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Fox's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.092 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fox's best performance this season was at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 1.438 (he finished 46th in that tournament).
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Fox recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 6.189, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Fox posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him fourth in the field.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.1692.232
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1010.0290.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green151-0.241-0.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2821.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.2403.189

    Fox's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-73-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4166-68-75-69-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3569-68-74-65-819
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-69+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7871-70-73-71+52
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-79+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3869-74-77-75+720
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-72-65-65-14473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-72-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic470-66-66-67-1559
    May 16-19PGA Championship7572-68-72-74+25
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3268-67-71-74E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open766-64-70-70-1085
    June 13-16U.S. Open5673-72-76-71+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6771-67-76-71-33
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5767-67-70-70-65
    July 18-20The Open Championship2573-73-76-67+563
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3567-73-68-74-2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1167-66-68-69-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4665-72-68-70-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3470-69-65-69-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.