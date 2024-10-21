Joel Dahmen betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Joel Dahmen looks for a better result in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP after he placed 59th shooting 6-over in this tournament in 2023.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Dahmen's average finish has been 40th, and his average score 1-under, over his last four appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
- Dahmen finished 59th (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent go-round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (in 2023).
- With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.50 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Dahmen's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|59
|67-72-74-73
|+6
|10/12/2022
|16
|68-67-66-71
|-8
|10/22/2020
|8
|68-70-65-67
|-18
|10/23/2019
|76
|72-76-72-78
|+18
Dahmen's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Dahmen has an average finish of 51st.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Dahmen has an average finishing position of 51st in his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Joel Dahmen has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -3.878 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -2.421 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.270 ranks 42nd on TOUR this season, and his 66.1% driving accuracy average ranks 36th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen ranks 27th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.395, while he ranks 15th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.81%.
- On the greens, Dahmen's -0.705 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 174th this season, while he averages 29.75 putts per round (162nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|141
|295.4
|302.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|15
|70.81%
|71.85%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.75
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|135
|22.74%
|22.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|93
|14.44%
|15.56%
Dahmen's best finishes
- Dahmen has played 25 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 16 times.
- Dahmen, who has 320 points, currently ranks 118th in the FedExCup standings.
Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094.
- Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.127.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.792.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.002, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 59th in that event).
- Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 11th.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.270
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.395
|0.929
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|134
|-0.148
|0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.705
|-3.878
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.188
|-2.421
Dahmen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|61-72-63
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-67-68-72
|-2
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|74-67-67-68
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|72-70-70-72
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|71-68-74-75
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|69-67-73-72
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|70-70-68-76
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|67-65-69-70
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-64-68-76
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|68-69-70-67
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|71-64-73-72
|E
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|67-72-76-70
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.