Joel Dahmen betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094.

Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.127.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.792.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.002, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 59th in that event).