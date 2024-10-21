PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: Joel Dahmen of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Joel Dahmen looks for a better result in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP after he placed 59th shooting 6-over in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Dahmen's average finish has been 40th, and his average score 1-under, over his last four appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
    • Dahmen finished 59th (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent go-round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (in 2023).
    • With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.50 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Dahmen's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/18/20235967-72-74-73+6
    10/12/20221668-67-66-71-8
    10/22/2020868-70-65-67-18
    10/23/20197672-76-72-78+18

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Dahmen has an average finish of 51st.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Joel Dahmen has averaged 302.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -3.878 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging -2.421 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.270 ranks 42nd on TOUR this season, and his 66.1% driving accuracy average ranks 36th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Dahmen ranks 27th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.395, while he ranks 15th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.81%.
    • On the greens, Dahmen's -0.705 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 174th this season, while he averages 29.75 putts per round (162nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance141295.4302.1
    Greens in Regulation %1570.81%71.85%
    Putts Per Round16229.7529.8
    Par Breakers13522.74%22.59%
    Bogey Avoidance9314.44%15.56%

    Dahmen's best finishes

    • Dahmen has played 25 tournaments this season, coming away with one top-10 finish.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 16 times.
    • Dahmen, who has 320 points, currently ranks 118th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094.
    • Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.127.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best mark this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.792.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.002, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 11th in the field (he finished 59th in that event).
    • Dahmen delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 11th in the field). In that event, he finished 11th.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.2700.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.3950.929
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green134-0.1480.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-0.705-3.878
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.188-2.421

    Dahmen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational961-72-63E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7271-67-68-72-23
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-72-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-68-71-70-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4972-68-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1174-67-67-68-12160
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4972-70-70-72E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-75+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6771-68-74-75E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6267-69-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5969-67-73-72-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5670-70-68-76+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1067-65-69-70-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-64-68-76-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4668-69-70-67-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC68-70-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6471-64-73-72E4
    September 12-15Procore Championship5067-72-76-70-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4067-67-69-70-11--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenW/D76+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.