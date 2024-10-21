Satoshi Kodaira betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
When he takes the course Oct. 23-26, Satoshi Kodaira will aim to build upon his last performance in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. In 2023, he shot 4-under and finished 12th at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Over his last five trips to the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Kodaira has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 31st.
- Kodaira last played at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in 2023, finishing 12th with a score of 4-under.
- When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Kodaira's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|12
|67-68-69-72
|-4
|10/12/2022
|16
|70-66-69-67
|-8
|10/20/2021
|57
|73-67-72-75
|+7
|10/22/2020
|35
|68-66-70-72
|-12
|10/23/2019
|37
|69-66-69-74
|-2
Kodaira's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kodaira finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Kodaira hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 58th.
- In his last five events, he finished 1 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Satoshi Kodaira has averaged 283.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kodaira has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kodaira is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
Kodaira's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|287.1
|283.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|69.14%
|71.76%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.03
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.90%
|19.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.32%
|11.57%
Kodaira's best finishes
- Kodaira took part in 20 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 tournaments, he had a 65% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Last season Kodaira's best performance came when he shot 16-under and finished 13th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- Kodaira compiled 120 points last season, which placed him 191st in the FedExCup standings.
Kodaira's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.115
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.245
|-
Kodaira's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|64-65-69-70
|-16
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|75
|69-69-70-70
|-4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kodaira as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
