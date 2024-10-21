PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Satoshi Kodaira betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he takes the course Oct. 23-26, Satoshi Kodaira will aim to build upon his last performance in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. In 2023, he shot 4-under and finished 12th at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Over his last five trips to the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Kodaira has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 31st.
    • Kodaira last played at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in 2023, finishing 12th with a score of 4-under.
    • When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).

    Kodaira's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/18/20231267-68-69-72-4
    10/12/20221670-66-69-67-8
    10/20/20215773-67-72-75+7
    10/22/20203568-66-70-72-12
    10/23/20193769-66-69-74-2

    Kodaira's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Kodaira finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Kodaira hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 58th.
    • In his last five events, he finished 1 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Satoshi Kodaira has averaged 283.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kodaira has an average of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kodaira is averaging Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kodaira's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-287.1283.8
    Greens in Regulation %-69.14%71.76%
    Putts Per Round-29.0330.6
    Par Breakers-23.90%19.91%
    Bogey Avoidance-13.32%11.57%

    Kodaira's best finishes

    • Kodaira took part in 20 tournaments last season, earning one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he had a 65% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • Last season Kodaira's best performance came when he shot 16-under and finished 13th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • Kodaira compiled 120 points last season, which placed him 191st in the FedExCup standings.

    Kodaira's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.115
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.171
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-0.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.245-

    Kodaira's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship1364-65-69-70-16--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic7569-69-70-70-4--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC67-75-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kodaira as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.