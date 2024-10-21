Samuel Stevens betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Samuel Stevens seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He took 59th at the par-70 Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in 2023.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Stevens has entered the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 6-over and finishing 59th.
- When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Stevens' recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|59
|72-76-71-67
|+6
Stevens' recent performances
- In his last five events, Stevens has an average finish of 40th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Stevens has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Samuel Stevens has averaged 312.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging 1.894 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Stevens is averaging 1.912 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.369 this season, which ranks 26th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.4 yards) ranks 40th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens has a -0.348 mark (149th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 31st on TOUR, while he ranks 65th with a putts-per-round average of 28.78. He has broken par 26.49% of the time (26th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|40
|308.4
|312.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|43
|69.04%
|69.75%
|Putts Per Round
|65
|28.78
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|26
|26.49%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|18
|12.40%
|11.73%
Stevens' best finishes
- Stevens has participated in 25 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 80%.
- Currently, Stevens has 436 points, placing him 96th in the FedExCup standings.
Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.238.
- Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535. He missed the cut in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.757, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
- Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.369
|0.961
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.348
|-1.472
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|53
|0.160
|0.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.356
|1.894
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.537
|1.912
Stevens' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|67-67-63-73
|-10
|33
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|70-65-68-74
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-68-72-74
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|69-67-69-70
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|70-71-73-73
|+3
|4
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|73-68-67-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-71-69
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|68-69-68-65
|-14
|38
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|68-68-68-68
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|69-66-66-73
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|70-66-67-69
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|69-68-71-66
|-6
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|75-65-70-72
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-67-72-72
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|67-69-69-70
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|69-70-64-68
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
