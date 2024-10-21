PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Samuel Stevens betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Samuel Stevens seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He took 59th at the par-70 Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in 2023.

    Latest odds for Stevens at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Stevens has entered the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP once recently (in 2023), posting a score of 6-over and finishing 59th.
    • When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).

    Stevens' recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/18/20235972-76-71-67+6

    Stevens' recent performances

    • In his last five events, Stevens has an average finish of 40th.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Stevens has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
    • Samuel Stevens has averaged 312.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Stevens is averaging 1.894 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Stevens is averaging 1.912 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.369 this season, which ranks 26th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (308.4 yards) ranks 40th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stevens has a -0.348 mark (149th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Stevens has delivered a 0.356 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 31st on TOUR, while he ranks 65th with a putts-per-round average of 28.78. He has broken par 26.49% of the time (26th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance40308.4312.9
    Greens in Regulation %4369.04%69.75%
    Putts Per Round6528.7828.9
    Par Breakers2626.49%25.93%
    Bogey Avoidance1812.40%11.73%

    Stevens' best finishes

    • Stevens has participated in 25 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 80%.
    • Currently, Stevens has 436 points, placing him 96th in the FedExCup standings.

    Stevens' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.238.
    • Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535. He missed the cut in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512 (he finished 14th in that tournament).
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.757, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.
    • Stevens recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.3690.961
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.348-1.472
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green530.1600.529
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3561.894
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.5371.912

    Stevens' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2467-67-63-73-1033
    January 18-21The American Express6570-65-68-74-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-68-72-74-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2870-66-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-73+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1869-67-69-70-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6470-71-73-73+34
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5773-68-67-72E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-71-69-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4069-68-72-71-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-71-67-64-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6270-66-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1068-69-68-65-1438
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1468-68-68-68-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1069-66-66-73-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3470-66-67-69-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5769-68-71-66-65
    July 25-283M Open6475-65-70-72-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship3771-67-72-72-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship3767-69-69-70-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2369-70-64-68-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.