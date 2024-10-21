Samuel Stevens betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.238.

Stevens' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.535. He missed the cut in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stevens' best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.512 (he finished 14th in that tournament).

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Stevens delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.757, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished 10th in that event.