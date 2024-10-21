1H AGO
Sahith Theegala betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Sahith Theegala looks for a better result in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP after he placed 19th shooting 1-under in this tournament in 2023.
Latest odds for Theegala at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Theegala's average finish has been 12th, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, in 2023, he finished 19th after posting a score of 1-under.
- With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Theegala's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|19
|67-73-69-70
|-1
|10/12/2022
|5
|71-67-63-67
|-12
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Theegala has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Sahith Theegala has averaged 318.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Theegala is averaging -0.101 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Theegala has an average of 2.937 in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.406, which ranks 20th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.1 yards) ranks 53rd, and his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranks 79th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala ranks 44th on TOUR with a mark of 0.284.
- On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a putts-per-round average of 28.78, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 24.53% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|53
|306.1
|318.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|59
|67.98%
|69.17%
|Putts Per Round
|65
|28.78
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|75
|24.53%
|25.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|46
|13.36%
|11.94%
Theegala's best finishes
- Theegala has played 25 tournaments this season, and he has collected five top-five finishes and nine top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
- With 2037 points, Theegala currently sits seventh in the FedExCup standings.
Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
- Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 5.562 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.374. He finished sixth in that event.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.397, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.406
|1.684
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.284
|-0.161
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|95
|0.032
|1.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.311
|-0.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.033
|2.937
Theegala's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|58-74-64
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|2
|64-69-68-63
|-28
|400
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|72-68-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-67-70
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|5
|65-64-69-69
|-17
|110
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-70-71
|-2
|23
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|70-67-67-71
|-13
|188
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|2
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|400
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|73-65-82-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|65-67-67-73
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|73-71-69-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|77-68-72-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-67-67-72
|-5
|13
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|66-65-66-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-79
|+14
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|92
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|70-69-68-71
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|48
|73-71-79-76
|+11
|38
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|3
|67-66-66-64
|-21
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|69-66-69-72
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.