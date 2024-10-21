Sahith Theegala betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250 (he finished 28th in that tournament).

Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 5.562 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.374. He finished sixth in that event.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.397, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.