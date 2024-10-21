PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sahith Theegala betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    Sahith Theegala looks for a better result in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP after he placed 19th shooting 1-under in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Theegala at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Theegala's average finish has been 12th, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
    • In Theegala's most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, in 2023, he finished 19th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Theegala's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/18/20231967-73-69-70-1
    10/12/2022571-67-63-67-12

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Theegala has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sahith Theegala has averaged 318.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Theegala is averaging -0.101 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Theegala has an average of 2.937 in his past five tournaments.
    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.406, which ranks 20th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (306.1 yards) ranks 53rd, and his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranks 79th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Theegala ranks 44th on TOUR with a mark of 0.284.
    • On the greens, Theegala has delivered a 0.311 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 65th with a putts-per-round average of 28.78, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 24.53% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance53306.1318.2
    Greens in Regulation %5967.98%69.17%
    Putts Per Round6528.7828.7
    Par Breakers7524.53%25.56%
    Bogey Avoidance4613.36%11.94%

    Theegala's best finishes

    • Theegala has played 25 tournaments this season, and he has collected five top-five finishes and nine top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
    • With 2037 points, Theegala currently sits seventh in the FedExCup standings.

    Theegala's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.250 (he finished 28th in that tournament).
    • Theegala's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he posted a 5.562 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Theegala's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.374. He finished sixth in that event.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Theegala recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.397, which was his best so far this season. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Theegala recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.258) at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, a performance that ranked him fifth in the field.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.4061.684
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.284-0.161
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green950.0321.515
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.311-0.101
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.0332.937

    Theegala's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational958-74-64E--
    January 4-7The Sentry264-69-68-63-28400
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6472-68-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-67-70-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open565-64-69-69-17110
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-70-71-223
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard668-72-75-68-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship970-67-67-71-13188
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2870-70-68-67-530
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-74-75+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage266-67-67-68-16400
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5273-65-82-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1265-67-67-73-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1273-71-69-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. Open3277-68-72-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-67-67-72-513
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open466-65-66-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC77-79+14--
    July 25-283M Open666-69-66-70-1392
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4670-69-68-71-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship4873-71-79-76+1138
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship367-66-66-64-210
    September 12-15Procore Championship769-66-69-72-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.