S.H. Kim betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 23rd in the field at 2.044. In that event, he finished fourth.

Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 1.399 mark, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854. He finished 67th in that tournament.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.627 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.