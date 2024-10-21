S.H. Kim betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 11: S.H. Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 11, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
S.H. Kim will appear Oct. 23-26 in Chiba, JPN, at the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. In his last tournament he took 51st in the Shriners Children's Open, shooting 6-under at TPC Summerlin.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Kim finished 51st (with a score of 5-over) in his lone appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in recent years (in 2023).
- Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Kim's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|51
|69-71-73-72
|+5
Kim's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kim has an average finish of 60th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Kim hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 60th.
- He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, S.H. Kim has averaged 315.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 1.550 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -4.251 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.231, which ranks 140th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.9 yards) ranks 63rd, and his 56.2% driving accuracy average ranks 153rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a -0.598 average that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 176th with a 61.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.475 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 18th this season, while he averages 28.04 putts per round (11th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|63
|304.9
|315.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|176
|61.60%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|11
|28.04
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|52
|25.34%
|26.04%
|Bogey Avoidance
|152
|16.12%
|19.79%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim hasn't won any of the 29 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Currently, Kim ranks 113th in the FedExCup standings with 346 points.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 23rd in the field at 2.044. In that event, he finished fourth.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 1.399 mark, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854. He finished 67th in that tournament.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.627 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.231
|-1.828
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.598
|-4.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|46
|0.172
|0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.475
|1.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.181
|-4.251
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-69
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|69-68-77-72
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|64-74-75-72
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|72-70-75-69
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-72-68-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-71-73-66
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|68-72-70-69
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|68-64-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|68-68-73-70
|-5
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-72-71-69
|-3
|7
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|66-71-69-79
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|69-72-83-68
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-69-69-68
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|55
|67-69-70-73
|-9
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|66
|69-66-73-78
|+6
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|64
|68-69-70-74
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|51
|69-69-70-70
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
