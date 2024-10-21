PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

S.H. Kim betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST GEORGE, UTAH - OCTOBER 11: S.H. Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Black Desert Championship 2024 at Black Desert Resort on October 11, 2024 in St George, Utah. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    S.H. Kim will appear Oct. 23-26 in Chiba, JPN, at the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. In his last tournament he took 51st in the Shriners Children's Open, shooting 6-under at TPC Summerlin.

    Latest odds for Kim at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Kim finished 51st (with a score of 5-over) in his lone appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in recent years (in 2023).
    • Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).

    Kim's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/18/20235169-71-73-72+5

    Kim's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kim has an average finish of 60th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Kim hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 60th.
    • He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, S.H. Kim has averaged 315.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 1.550 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of -4.251 in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.231, which ranks 140th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (304.9 yards) ranks 63rd, and his 56.2% driving accuracy average ranks 153rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim owns a -0.598 average that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 176th with a 61.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.475 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 18th this season, while he averages 28.04 putts per round (11th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance63304.9315.9
    Greens in Regulation %17661.60%63.89%
    Putts Per Round1128.0428.5
    Par Breakers5225.34%26.04%
    Bogey Avoidance15216.12%19.79%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim hasn't won any of the 29 tournaments he has participated in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Currently, Kim ranks 113th in the FedExCup standings with 346 points.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 23rd in the field at 2.044. In that event, he finished fourth.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he produced a 1.399 mark, which ranked him 40th in the field. He finished 30th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance this season was in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854. He finished 67th in that tournament.
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.627 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked fourth in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.231-1.828
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-0.598-4.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green460.1720.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.4751.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.181-4.251

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-64-66-70-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-69-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5069-68-77-72-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-69-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6764-74-75-72+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6172-70-75-69+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-72-68-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-71-73-66-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3668-72-70-69-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson468-64-68-64-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5068-68-73-70-55
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-72-71-69-37
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6166-71-69-79+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5669-72-83-68+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-69-69-68-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5567-69-70-73-94
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-72+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6669-66-73-78+64
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6468-69-70-74-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5169-69-70-70-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.