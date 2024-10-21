PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ryo Ishikawa betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

Betting Profile

    When he takes the course Oct. 23-26, Ryo Ishikawa will try to build upon his last performance in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. In 2023, he shot 7-under and placed fourth at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • In his last three appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Ishikawa has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 4-under.
    • Ishikawa finished fourth (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent go-round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (in 2023).
    • With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Ishikawa's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/18/2023468-69-69-67-7
    10/22/20206373-66-70-74-5
    10/23/20195168-68-70-75+1

    Ishikawa's recent performances

    • Ishikawa has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Ishikawa has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-over in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryo Ishikawa has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Ishikawa has an average of -0.958 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Ishikawa is averaging -4.762 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Ishikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-301.3303.5
    Greens in Regulation %-67.22%62.30%
    Putts Per Round-29.5030.0
    Par Breakers-20.56%16.67%
    Bogey Avoidance-15.56%18.25%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Ishikawa's best finishes

    • Last season Ishikawa participated in three tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those three events, he made the cut two times (66.7%).

    Ishikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---1.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.820
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.958
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---4.762

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Ishikawa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC76-72+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ishikawa as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

