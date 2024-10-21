Ryo Ishikawa betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
When he takes the course Oct. 23-26, Ryo Ishikawa will try to build upon his last performance in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. In 2023, he shot 7-under and placed fourth at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- In his last three appearances at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Ishikawa has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 4-under.
- Ishikawa finished fourth (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent go-round at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (in 2023).
- With a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field), a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth), Collin Morikawa brought home the title in this tournament in 2023.
Ishikawa's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|4
|68-69-69-67
|-7
|10/22/2020
|63
|73-66-70-74
|-5
|10/23/2019
|51
|68-68-70-75
|+1
Ishikawa's recent performances
- Ishikawa has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Ishikawa has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-over in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryo Ishikawa has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Ishikawa has an average of -0.958 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ishikawa is averaging -4.762 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ishikawa's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|301.3
|303.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.22%
|62.30%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.56%
|16.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|15.56%
|18.25%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Ishikawa's best finishes
- Last season Ishikawa participated in three tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those three events, he made the cut two times (66.7%).
Ishikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.820
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.958
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-4.762
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Ishikawa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ishikawa as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
