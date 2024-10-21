PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ryo Hisatsune seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He finished sixth at the par-70 Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in 2023.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Over his last three trips to the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Hisatsune has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
    • In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, in 2023, he finished sixth after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).

    Hisatsune's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/18/2023669-71-68-66-6
    10/12/20221269-67-65-70-9
    10/20/20215274-70-75-66+5

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Hisatsune has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 14-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 305.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hisatsune is averaging 0.571 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hisatsune has an average of 1.115 in his past five tournaments.
    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.056 (91st) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.8 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune sports a 0.282 average that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 21st with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune's -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 117th this season, and his 29.46 putts-per-round average ranks 148th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance125297.8305.0
    Greens in Regulation %2170.37%72.22%
    Putts Per Round14829.4630.4
    Par Breakers10423.84%24.21%
    Bogey Avoidance5913.73%16.27%

    Hisatsune's best finishes

    • Hisatsune hasn't won any of the 24 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 58.3%.
    • Currently, Hisatsune sits 84th in the FedExCup standings with 522 points.

    Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.635.
    • Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he delivered a 7.202 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a 3.314 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.972, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked third in the field.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee910.0560.691
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.2821.753
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green890.046-1.899
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.0840.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.2991.115

    Hisatsune's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3069-68-66-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express1165-67-68-65-2365
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3365-75-73-70-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-71-72-67-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-74-69-1328
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3368-71-72-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7871-74-72-77+62
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC78-78+12--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1370-65-68-64-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-67-1--
    May 16-19PGA Championship1871-68-67-67-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-69+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3569-69-69-70-318
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3175-65-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5267-67-71-70-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-72+3--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-75+9--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-82+11--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship367-67-64-67-15163
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2567-70-67-67-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.