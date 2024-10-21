Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.635.

Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he delivered a 7.202 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a 3.314 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.

At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.972, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.