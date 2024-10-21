Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Ryo Hisatsune seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He finished sixth at the par-70 Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in 2023.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Over his last three trips to the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Hisatsune has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
- In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, in 2023, he finished sixth after posting a score of 6-under.
- Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Hisatsune's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|10/12/2022
|12
|69-67-65-70
|-9
|10/20/2021
|52
|74-70-75-66
|+5
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Hisatsune has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 14-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Ryo Hisatsune has averaged 305.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Hisatsune is averaging 0.571 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hisatsune has an average of 1.115 in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.056 (91st) this season, while his average driving distance of 297.8 yards ranks 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hisatsune sports a 0.282 average that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 21st with a 70.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune's -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 117th this season, and his 29.46 putts-per-round average ranks 148th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|297.8
|305.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|21
|70.37%
|72.22%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.46
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|104
|23.84%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|59
|13.73%
|16.27%
Hisatsune's best finishes
- Hisatsune hasn't won any of the 24 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 58.3%.
- Currently, Hisatsune sits 84th in the FedExCup standings with 522 points.
Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.635.
- Hisatsune's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he delivered a 7.202 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hisatsune's best performance this season was at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, as he put up a 3.314 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 33rd in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Hisatsune delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.972, which was his best so far this season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Hisatsune delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship. That ranked third in the field.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|0.056
|0.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.282
|1.753
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|89
|0.046
|-1.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.084
|0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.299
|1.115
Hisatsune's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|65-67-68-65
|-23
|65
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|65-75-73-70
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-71-72-67
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-74-69
|-13
|28
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|68-71-72-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|71-74-72-77
|+6
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|70-65-68-64
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|71-68-67-67
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|69-69-69-70
|-3
|18
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|75-65-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|67-67-71-70
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-82
|+11
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|67-67-64-67
|-15
|163
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|67-70-67-67
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.