Rickie Fowler betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
After he finished 64th in this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, JPN, Oct. 23-26.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Over his last four trips to the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Fowler has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 42nd.
- Fowler finished 64th (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (in 2023).
- Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.50 putts per round (sixth).
Fowler's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/18/2023
|64
|71-73-67-76
|+7
|10/12/2022
|2
|67-63-66-70
|-14
|10/20/2021
|44
|70-71-71-71
|+3
|10/22/2020
|57
|71-67-73-70
|-7
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Fowler has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Rickie Fowler has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler is averaging 1.664 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler is averaging 2.459 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.193 this season (136th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 121st, while his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 57th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler ranks 129th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.184, while he ranks 151st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.31%.
- On the greens, Fowler has registered a 0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a putts-per-round average of 28.81, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 21.54% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|298.1
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|151
|64.31%
|68.52%
|Putts Per Round
|69
|28.81
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|158
|21.54%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|133
|15.53%
|14.20%
Fowler's best finishes
- Fowler has participated in 22 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 16 times (72.7%).
- Currently, Fowler has 374 points, ranking him 108th in the FedExCup standings.
Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 4.358 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.045 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.611 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- At the Travelers Championship in June 2024, Fowler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.143 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
- Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that event).
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.193
|1.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.184
|0.456
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|120
|-0.051
|-0.677
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.025
|1.664
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.403
|2.459
Fowler's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-70-73-69
|-2
|--
|December 8-10
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|6
|60-68-66
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|56
|70-67-75-70
|-10
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-68-76
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|67-71-73
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-67-67-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|75-72-71-72
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|74-69-76-71
|+2
|6
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|76-74-71-72
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-75-73-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|72-69-69-71
|-3
|7
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|70-69-66-76
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-82
|+14
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|20
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|95
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|66-72-67-74
|-9
|19
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|71
|79-69-74-75
|+13
|6
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|69-67-67-68
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|23
|66-68-69-68
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
