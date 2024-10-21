PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    After he finished 64th in this tournament in 2023, Rickie Fowler has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Chiba, JPN, Oct. 23-26.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Over his last four trips to the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Fowler has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 42nd.
    • Fowler finished 64th (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent appearance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (in 2023).
    • Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.50 putts per round (sixth).

    Fowler's recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/18/20236471-73-67-76+7
    10/12/2022267-63-66-70-14
    10/20/20214470-71-71-71+3
    10/22/20205771-67-73-70-7

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Fowler has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Rickie Fowler has averaged 298.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler is averaging 1.664 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler is averaging 2.459 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.193 this season (136th on TOUR). His average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 121st, while his 64% driving accuracy average ranks 57th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fowler ranks 129th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.184, while he ranks 151st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.31%.
    • On the greens, Fowler has registered a 0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a putts-per-round average of 28.81, and he ranks 158th by breaking par 21.54% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance121298.1298.1
    Greens in Regulation %15164.31%68.52%
    Putts Per Round6928.8129.1
    Par Breakers15821.54%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance13315.53%14.20%

    Fowler's best finishes

    • Fowler has participated in 22 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 16 times (72.7%).
    • Currently, Fowler has 374 points, ranking him 108th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fowler's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 4.358 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.045 mark ranked 15th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.611 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • At the Travelers Championship in June 2024, Fowler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.143 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.
    • Fowler posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked 16th in the field (he finished 16th in that event).

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.1931.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.1840.456
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120-0.051-0.677
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting890.0251.664
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.4032.459

    Fowler's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1774-70-73-69-2--
    December 8-10Grant Thornton Invitational660-68-66E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5670-67-75-70-1010
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-68-76-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4767-71-73-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-75+6--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3570-69-71-71-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-67-67-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3675-72-71-72+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6874-69-76-71+26
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-72+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3076-74-71-72+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-71-67-67-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-75-73-71+617
    May 16-19PGA Championship6372-69-69-71-37
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3770-69-66-76+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-82+14--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-77+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2064-69-69-65-1395
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3166-72-67-74-919
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-71+4--
    July 18-20The Open Championship7179-69-74-75+136
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1669-67-67-68-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2366-68-69-68-13--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.