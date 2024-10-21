Rickie Fowler betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 4.358 mark ranked eighth in the field.

Fowler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 4.045 mark ranked 15th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fowler's best effort this season was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.611 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

At the Travelers Championship in June 2024, Fowler delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.143 (his best mark this season), which ranked second in the field. He finished 20th in that tournament.