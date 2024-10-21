Richard Hoey betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Hoey put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 3.879.

Hoey put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.691.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey posted his best performance this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.832. In that tournament, he finished second.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.683, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.