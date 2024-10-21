Richard Hoey betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Richard Hoey enters the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Oct. 23-26 coming off a third-place finish in the Shriners Children's Open in his most recent competition.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Hoey is playing at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP for the first time in the past five years.
- Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hoey has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Richard Hoey has averaged 319.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Hoey is averaging 0.163 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hoey is averaging 3.769 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.586 this season, which ranks ninth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (311.3 yards) ranks 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey sports a 0.150 average that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 70.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey's -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 146th this season, while he averages 29.33 putts per round (138th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|20
|311.3
|319.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|19
|70.52%
|76.11%
|Putts Per Round
|138
|29.33
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|60
|25.15%
|25.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|45
|13.35%
|8.61%
Hoey's best finishes
- Although Hoey hasn't won any of the 24 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
- Currently, Hoey has 393 points, placing him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hoey put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 3.879.
- Hoey put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.691.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey posted his best performance this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.832. In that tournament, he finished second.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.683, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- Hoey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.586
|2.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.150
|0.765
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.071
|0.707
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.271
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.393
|3.769
Hoey's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|63-70-72
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-77
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|56
|69-66-72-73
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-72-67-73
|-11
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|67-71-69-78
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|71-71-69-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|33
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|14
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-63
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-70
|+7
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|89
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|67-64-67-71
|-15
|32
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|2
|64-66-67-69
|-33
|104
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|67
|70-70-68-75
|-1
|3
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-65-69
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|71-66-75-70
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|68
|68-70-72-76
|-2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|21
|66-69-68-67
|-14
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|64-66-69-66
|-19
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.