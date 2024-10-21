PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Richard Hoey betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Richard Hoey enters the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Oct. 23-26 coming off a third-place finish in the Shriners Children's Open in his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Hoey is playing at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP for the first time in the past five years.
    • Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hoey has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Richard Hoey has averaged 319.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hoey is averaging 0.163 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hoey is averaging 3.769 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.586 this season, which ranks ninth on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (311.3 yards) ranks 20th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hoey sports a 0.150 average that ranks 81st on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 70.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoey's -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 146th this season, while he averages 29.33 putts per round (138th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance20311.3319.3
    Greens in Regulation %1970.52%76.11%
    Putts Per Round13829.3329.6
    Par Breakers6025.15%25.83%
    Bogey Avoidance4513.35%8.61%

    Hoey's best finishes

    • Although Hoey hasn't won any of the 24 tournaments he has played this season, he has earned two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 14 occasions.
    • Currently, Hoey has 393 points, placing him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoey's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hoey put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 3.879.
    • Hoey put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 4.691.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoey posted his best performance this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.832. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Hoey delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.683, which was his best so far this season. That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Hoey recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.5862.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.1500.765
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.0710.707
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.2710.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.3933.769

    Hoey's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-72+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC63-70-72-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-77+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5669-66-72-73-46
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3265-72-67-73-1112
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5467-71-69-78+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1471-71-69-72-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3369-70-71-68-1014
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-63--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-76+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-70+7--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic669-69-68-67-1589
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2667-64-67-71-1532
    July 11-14ISCO Championship264-66-67-69-33104
    July 25-283M Open6770-70-68-75-13
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2268-68-65-69-1037
    September 12-15Procore Championship3771-66-75-70-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6868-70-72-76-2--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2166-69-68-67-14--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open364-66-69-66-19--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.