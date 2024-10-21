Patrick Rodgers betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
Patrick Rodgers looks to improve upon his 16th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Oct. 23-26.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Rodgers has played the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 8-under and finishing 16th.
- Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Rodgers' recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/12/2022
|16
|71-65-69-67
|-8
Rodgers' recent performances
- Over his last five events, Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Rodgers has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 316.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 1.779 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 2.565 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.193, which ranks 56th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.8 yards) ranks 44th, and his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranks 138th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers has a -0.192 mark (131st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Rodgers has registered a 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.05, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 22.82% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|44
|307.8
|316.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|69.25%
|70.06%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.05
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|131
|22.82%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|25
|12.63%
|12.65%
Rodgers' best finishes
- Rodgers has participated in 25 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times (72%).
- With 952 points, Rodgers currently sits 53rd in the FedExCup standings.
Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Rodgers produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.268.
- Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where his 3.151 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers put up his best effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.508.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.813, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.193
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.192
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|64
|0.124
|0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.136
|1.779
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|80
|0.261
|2.565
Rodgers' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-65-70-66
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|70-66-68-66
|-10
|33
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-66-68-70
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-70-74-72
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-67-68-75
|+2
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|65-68-67-66
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-67-67-76
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|65-73-69-70
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-63-70-71
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-71-69-67
|-4
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|72-68-73-69
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|68-69-67-65
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.