Patrick Rodgers betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    Patrick Rodgers looks to improve upon his 16th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club Oct. 23-26.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Rodgers has played the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP once recently (in 2022), posting a score of 8-under and finishing 16th.
    • Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 324.3 yards (15th in the field) with a 36.54% driving accuracy (67th) and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).

    Rodgers' recent history at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/12/20221671-65-69-67-8

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Rodgers has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
    • Rodgers has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 316.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 1.779 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging 2.565 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.193, which ranks 56th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (307.8 yards) ranks 44th, and his 57.4% driving accuracy average ranks 138th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers has a -0.192 mark (131st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Rodgers has registered a 0.136 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.05, and he ranks 131st by breaking par 22.82% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance44307.8316.2
    Greens in Regulation %3869.25%70.06%
    Putts Per Round10329.0528.6
    Par Breakers13122.82%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance2512.63%12.65%

    Rodgers' best finishes

    • Rodgers has participated in 25 tournaments this season, securing one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times (72%).
    • With 952 points, Rodgers currently sits 53rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Rodgers produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.268.
    • Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where his 3.151 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers put up his best effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.508.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.813, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee560.1930.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.1920.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green640.1240.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.1361.779
    Average Strokes Gained: Total800.2612.565

    Rodgers' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-65-70-66-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2470-66-68-66-1033
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-64-73-69-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7976-74-71+55
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta666-70-68-67-1395
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-74-72-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7467-74-73-70+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D78+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-66-68-70-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-70-74-72+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-67-68-75+210
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-80+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1665-68-67-66-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-67-67-76-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-68-70-68-1218
    July 25-283M Open3765-73-69-70-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-63-70-71-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-71-69-67-480
    September 12-15Procore Championship3772-68-73-69-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1168-69-67-65-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.