Patrick Rodgers betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Rodgers produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking second in the field at 5.268.

Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at The Sentry, where his 3.151 mark ranked 10th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers put up his best effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.508.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.813, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.