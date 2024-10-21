Patrick Fishburn betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Fishburn delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.366.

Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 4.909 mark ranked ninth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.991 (he finished 25th in that event).

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Fishburn posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.882), which ranked third in the field.