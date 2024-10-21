Patrick Fishburn betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
1 Min Read
FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn will appear Oct. 23-26 in Chiba, JPN, at the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. In his last tournament he finished 34th in the Shriners Children's Open, shooting 11-under at TPC Summerlin.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Fishburn is playing at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP for the first time in the past five years.
- When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.5 putts per round (sixth).
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Fishburn has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 321.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn is averaging 0.554 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fishburn is averaging 2.982 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.630, which ranks seventh on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (311.0 yards) ranks 22nd, and his 60.8% driving accuracy average ranks 98th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fishburn owns a -0.092 mark (119th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Fishburn's 0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 66th on TOUR this season, and his 29.83 putts-per-round average ranks 165th. He has broken par 24.62% of the time (73rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|22
|311.0
|321.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|73.18%
|78.13%
|Putts Per Round
|165
|29.83
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|73
|24.62%
|25.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|12.26%
|10.07%
Fishburn's best finishes
- Fishburn has taken part in 22 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has earned two finishes in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- As of now, Fishburn has collected 384 points, which ranks him 104th in the FedExCup standings.
Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Fishburn delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.366.
- Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where his 4.909 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn's best effort this season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.991 (he finished 25th in that event).
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Fishburn posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.882), which ranked third in the field.
- Fishburn delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.009) at the Procore Championship, which was held in September 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.630
|1.926
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.092
|0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|136
|-0.170
|0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.138
|0.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.506
|2.982
Fishburn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-65
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-68-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-69-69-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-139
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|73-66-66-68
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|72-67-69-70
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|65-74
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|15
|66-69-67-68
|-18
|31
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|71-67-63-70
|-13
|92
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|3
|68-65-70-71
|-14
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-69-70-71
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|68-65-70-70
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.