Nico Echavarria betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
At the Shriners Children's Open, Nico Echavarria struggled, missing the cut at TPC Summerlin. He is seeking better results in Chiba, JPN, at the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP from Oct. 23-26.
The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info
- Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
- Location: Chiba, JPN
- Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
- Purse: $8.5M
- Previous winner: Collin Morikawa
At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
- Echavarria is competing at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP for the first time in the past five years.
- When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.50 putts per round (sixth).
Echavarria's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Echavarria has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Echavarria has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five tournaments.
- Nico Echavarria has averaged 308.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 0.883 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Echavarria is averaging 1.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.069 this season, which ranks 118th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 131st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 121st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.110. Additionally, he ranks 47th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.83%.
- On the greens, Echavarria's -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 106th on TOUR this season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranks 122nd. He has broken par 27.62% of the time (eighth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|131
|296.7
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|47
|68.83%
|71.43%
|Putts Per Round
|122
|29.21
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|8
|27.62%
|24.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|149
|15.97%
|13.49%
Echavarria's best finishes
- While Echavarria has not won any of the 27 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Currently, Echavarria ranks 110th in the FedExCup standings with 367 points.
Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Echavarria produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 1.878. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Black Desert Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 6.797. In that tournament, he finished 11th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria posted his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 4.400. In that event, he finished 21st.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.361 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
- Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.125) in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|118
|-0.069
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.110
|0.911
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|123
|-0.066
|-0.706
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.064
|0.883
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|139
|-0.309
|1.064
Echavarria's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|31
|67-72-67-66
|-16
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|76
|66-70-72-72
|-4
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|69-67-66-69
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-67-68-67
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|67-70-65-75
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-69-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-69-69-69
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|30
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|71-64-69-71
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|54
|72-69-78-71
|+10
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|70-70-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|74-69-71-68
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-66-68
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|66-69-67-67
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.