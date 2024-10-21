Nico Echavarria betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

This season, Echavarria produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 1.878. In that event, he missed the cut.

Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Black Desert Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 6.797. In that tournament, he finished 11th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria posted his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 4.400. In that event, he finished 21st.

At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.361 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.