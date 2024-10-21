PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria betting profile: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    At the Shriners Children's Open, Nico Echavarria struggled, missing the cut at TPC Summerlin. He is seeking better results in Chiba, JPN, at the 2024 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP from Oct. 23-26.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP tournament and course info

    • Date: Oct. 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Chiba, JPN
    • Course: Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,079 yards
    • Purse: $8.5M
    • Previous winner: Collin Morikawa

    At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Echavarria is competing at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP for the first time in the past five years.
    • When Collin Morikawa won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 324.3 (15th in the field), 36.54% driving accuracy (67th), and 27.50 putts per round (sixth).

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Echavarria has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Echavarria has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Nico Echavarria has averaged 308.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 0.883 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Echavarria is averaging 1.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.069 this season, which ranks 118th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.7 yards) ranks 131st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Echavarria ranks 121st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.110. Additionally, he ranks 47th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.83%.
    • On the greens, Echavarria's -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 106th on TOUR this season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranks 122nd. He has broken par 27.62% of the time (eighth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance131296.7308.4
    Greens in Regulation %4768.83%71.43%
    Putts Per Round12229.2129.2
    Par Breakers827.62%24.21%
    Bogey Avoidance14915.97%13.49%

    Echavarria's best finishes

    • While Echavarria has not won any of the 27 tournaments he has played this season, he has collected one top-five finish.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Currently, Echavarria ranks 110th in the FedExCup standings with 367 points.

    Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Echavarria produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking in the field at 1.878. In that event, he missed the cut.
    • Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Black Desert Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 6.797. In that tournament, he finished 11th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria posted his best performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking fourth in the field at 4.400. In that event, he finished 21st.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Echavarria recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.361 (his best mark this season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished 25th in that tournament.
    • Echavarria delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.125) in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee118-0.069-0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.1100.911
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green123-0.066-0.706
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.0640.883
    Average Strokes Gained: Total139-0.3091.064

    Echavarria's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3167-72-67-66-16--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship7666-70-72-72-4--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4469-67-66-69-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-67-68-67-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6668-68-68-72-44
    January 18-21The American Express6567-70-65-75-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-69-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-69-69-69-1037
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1568-67-68-71-1430
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC82-77+15--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1471-64-69-71-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-68-67-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-67E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC78-75+13--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5472-69-78-71+1011
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6370-70-69-74-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5266-71-70-68-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3574-69-71-68-2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2268-68-66-68-1037
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1166-69-67-67-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-73+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.